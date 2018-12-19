Chargers' defense must think quickly to contain running Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson

Quarterback Philip Rivers and rookie safety Derwin James were among the Chargers’ league-leading seven Pro Bowl selections, as announced by the NFL on Tuesday. Rivers was honored for the eighth time. He will be joined on the AFC roster by Chargers center Mike Pouncey (fourth selection), running back Melvin Gordon (second), wide receiver Keenan Allen (second), defensive end Melvin Ingram (second), safety Adrian Phillips (first) and James, a first-round pick in April. The 2019 Pro Bowl will be played in Orlando on Jan. 27, but players from the Super Bowl teams will not participate. Left tackle Russell Okung, cornerback Casey Hayward and fullback Derek Watt were named Pro-Bowl alternates. One noticeable absence from the selections was slot cornerback Desmond King, who has been one of the Chargers’ best defenders this season. … Gordon, who missed three games because of a right-knee sprain, and defensive lineman Brandon Mebane, who missed three games to be in Omaha with his wife and ailing newborn daughter, were both full participants in practice Wednesday. Allen (hip), running back Austin Ekeler (neck) and tight end Sean Culkin (back) did not practice.