Chargers Khalil Mack, Derwin James Jr. and Rashawn Slater named to Pro Bowl rosters

Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack, safety Derwin James Jr. and offensive tackle Rashawn Slater were selected to the Pro Bowl, the NFL announced Thursday.

Mack earned his ninth career Pro Bowl selection with six sacks, 15 quarterback hits, six tackles for loss and nine pass breakups. The 11-year veteran is the only player in the NFL this season to have at least five sacks and nine pass breakups.

With Mack and James leading the way, the Chargers have the league’s best scoring defense, allowing 17.6 points per game entering Week 18.

James notched a career-best 5½ sacks this season to earn his fourth Pro Bowl appearance while ranking second on the Chargers with 90 tackles. The former first-round pick is the only defensive back in the NFL this season to have 85 tackles, three sacks, an interception and five passes defended.

Slater returns to the Pro Bowl for the first time since his rookie season. The 25-year-old is Pro Football Focus’ third-best rated blocking tackle overall, ranking third in pass blocking and fifth in run blocking. On Tuesday, the NFL announced he was leading the fan voting for all AFC tackles, surpassing rookie teammate Joe Alt, who was a fan favorite early in the season.

Pro Bowl rosters are determined by votes from coaches, players and fans.