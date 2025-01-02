Advertisement
Chargers

Chargers Khalil Mack, Derwin James Jr. and Rashawn Slater named to Pro Bowl rosters

Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack jogs on the field before a game against the Tennessee Titans
Linebacker Khalil Mack was one of three Chargers named to Pro Bowl rosters on Thursday.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)
Thuc Nhi Nguyen.
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
Staff WriterFollow
Share via

Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack, safety Derwin James Jr. and offensive tackle Rashawn Slater were selected to the Pro Bowl, the NFL announced Thursday.

Mack earned his ninth career Pro Bowl selection with six sacks, 15 quarterback hits, six tackles for loss and nine pass breakups. The 11-year veteran is the only player in the NFL this season to have at least five sacks and nine pass breakups.

With Mack and James leading the way, the Chargers have the league’s best scoring defense, allowing 17.6 points per game entering Week 18.

Advertisement
Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) points instructions to teammates.

Chargers

Unbreakable: How MMA training forged a bond between Derwin James Jr. and Daiyan Henley

The Chargers’ All-Pro safety and young linebacker are battle tested in mixed martial arts, which has elevated their defensive prowess.

James notched a career-best 5½ sacks this season to earn his fourth Pro Bowl appearance while ranking second on the Chargers with 90 tackles. The former first-round pick is the only defensive back in the NFL this season to have 85 tackles, three sacks, an interception and five passes defended.

Slater returns to the Pro Bowl for the first time since his rookie season. The 25-year-old is Pro Football Focus’ third-best rated blocking tackle overall, ranking third in pass blocking and fifth in run blocking. On Tuesday, the NFL announced he was leading the fan voting for all AFC tackles, surpassing rookie teammate Joe Alt, who was a fan favorite early in the season.

Pro Bowl rosters are determined by votes from coaches, players and fans.

More to Read

Chargers
Thuc Nhi Nguyen

Thuc Nhi Nguyen covers the Chargers for the Los Angeles Times. She also contributes to The Times’ Olympics and college sports coverage. She previously covered a wide range of sports including professional basketball after joining The Times in 2019 from the Southern California News Group, where she covered UCLA, professional soccer and preps. Because she doesn’t use her University of Washington mathematics degree for work, it makes great decoration in her parents’ Seattle home.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement