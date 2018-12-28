Virgil Green says he had to get out of Denver, and has found his happy place with the Chargers

“Philip Rivers said, ‘We lost three games. We lost to two good teams, and we stubbed our toe with the Broncos,’ ” Miller explained to reporters in Denver. “For us, it’s little stuff like that. Especially for me personally, it’s just little stuff like that where it’s like, ‘OK. We have a second crack at it. Let’s see.’ I’ve got another shot. They’ve got another shot, too. Let’s see.”