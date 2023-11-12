Advertisement
Chargers

Chargers vs. Detroit Lions: Live updates, start time and analysis

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert scrambles during a win over the New York Jets on Nov. 6.
(Rusty Jones / Associated Press)

Justin Herbert and the Chargers look to earn an important win against a resurgent Detroit Lions team at SoFi Stadium on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT (CBS, Paramount+).

By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 

Chargers vs. Lions matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

By Jeff Miller

Breaking down how the Chargers (4-4) and the Detroit Lions (6-2) match up heading into their 1:05 p.m. game Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Jeff Miller makes a prediction. The game will be shown on Fox.

When Chargers have the ball

When Chargers have the ball

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) scrambles away from Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) .
Quarterback Justin Herbert (10) scrambles away from New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) on his way to leading the Chargers to a consecutive victory for the second time this season.
(Seth Wenig / Associated Press)

The difficulty the Chargers have experienced in trying to sustain a ground attack is unlikely to be solved against Detroit, which features the NFL’s second-stingiest run defense. The Lions have yet to see any opposing back rush for more than 64 yards in a game.

