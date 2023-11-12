Chargers vs. Detroit Lions: Live updates, start time and analysis

Chargers vs. Lions matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

Breaking down how the Chargers (4-4) and the Detroit Lions (6-2) match up heading into their 1:05 p.m. game Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Jeff Miller makes a prediction. The game will be shown on Fox.

When Chargers have the ball

Quarterback Justin Herbert (10) scrambles away from New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) on his way to leading the Chargers to a consecutive victory for the second time this season. (Seth Wenig / Associated Press)

The difficulty the Chargers have experienced in trying to sustain a ground attack is unlikely to be solved against Detroit, which features the NFL’s second-stingiest run defense. The Lions have yet to see any opposing back rush for more than 64 yards in a game.

