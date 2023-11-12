Chargers vs. Detroit Lions: Live updates, start time and analysis

Chargers vs. Lions matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction
Breaking down how the Chargers (4-4) and the Detroit Lions (6-2) match up heading into their 1:05 p.m. game Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Jeff Miller makes a prediction. The game will be shown on Fox.
When Chargers have the ball
The difficulty the Chargers have experienced in trying to sustain a ground attack is unlikely to be solved against Detroit, which features the NFL’s second-stingiest run defense. The Lions have yet to see any opposing back rush for more than 64 yards in a game.
