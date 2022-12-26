Chargers vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live updates, start time, news and analysis

Chargers look to clinch playoff spot, but Colts will not break easily

Chargers tight end Gerald Everett, right, dives for extra yardage after being tackled by Tennessee Titans linebacker Dylan Cole during a Chargers win on Dec. 18. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

INDIANAPOLIS — After a season of uneven performances, the Chargers’ defense has leveled off — and leveled up — over the last two weeks.

The group has been so good that it has impacted not only the opposition’s offense but also its own offense.

“It’s not even so much what they did but how they did it,” center Corey Linsley said. “Just the energy they’ve had. You can feel it. They’ve had this attitude that they won’t be denied. That breeds so much confidence in the rest of us.”

Behind smothering defensive efforts in victories over Miami and Tennessee, the Chargers went from outside the playoffs to the brink of clinching a berth in what felt like just a few snaps.

