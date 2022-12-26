Live
Chargers

Chargers vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live updates, start time, news and analysis

Share
Chargers safety Nasir Adderley (24) celebrates an interception against the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 18.
Chargers safety Nasir Adderley (24) celebrates an interception against the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 18. The Chargers look to punch their playoff ticket with a win over the Colts on Monday.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Justin Herbert and the Chargers look to clinch a playoff berth for the first time since the 2018 season with a win over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. PST (TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN+)

By Austin KnoblauchAssistant Editor, Sports 

Here’s what you need to know

Chargers look to clinch playoff spot, but Colts will not break easily

By Jeff Miller

Chargers tight end Gerald Everett, right, dives for extra yardage after being tackled by Titans linebacker Dylan Cole.
Chargers tight end Gerald Everett, right, dives for extra yardage after being tackled by Tennessee Titans linebacker Dylan Cole during a Chargers win on Dec. 18.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

INDIANAPOLIS — After a season of uneven performances, the Chargers’ defense has leveled off — and leveled up — over the last two weeks.

The group has been so good that it has impacted not only the opposition’s offense but also its own offense.

“It’s not even so much what they did but how they did it,” center Corey Linsley said. “Just the energy they’ve had. You can feel it. They’ve had this attitude that they won’t be denied. That breeds so much confidence in the rest of us.”

Behind smothering defensive efforts in victories over Miami and Tennessee, the Chargers went from outside the playoffs to the brink of clinching a berth in what felt like just a few snaps.

Read more >>>

Share

Chargers vs. Indianapolis Colts matchups, how to watch and prediction

By Jeff Miller

Breaking down how the Chargers (8-6) and the Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1) match up heading into their game at 5:15 p.m. PST at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday. The game will be shown on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ and NFL+.

When Chargers have the ball

Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi watches players warm up before a game.
Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi watches players warm up before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs in November.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Last weekend, Indianapolis historically collapsed in the second half against Minnesota. The Vikings’ comeback included winning the third quarter 14-3.

This is notable given how little the Chargers have produced coming out of halftime. They haven’t managed a third-quarter touchdown since Week 5, scoring only nine points — on three field goals — over the last nine third quarters.

“I need to help get the team in a better rhythm with some of the play calls,” offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said. “At times, you’re looking for a big play — and maybe too aggressive at times, maybe not aggressive other times. So it’s just finding that play script to help get the guys in a rhythm.”

Read more >>>

Share