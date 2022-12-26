Chargers vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live updates, start time, news and analysis

Chargers look to clinch playoff spot, but Colts will not break easily
INDIANAPOLIS — After a season of uneven performances, the Chargers’ defense has leveled off — and leveled up — over the last two weeks.
The group has been so good that it has impacted not only the opposition’s offense but also its own offense.
“It’s not even so much what they did but how they did it,” center Corey Linsley said. “Just the energy they’ve had. You can feel it. They’ve had this attitude that they won’t be denied. That breeds so much confidence in the rest of us.”
Behind smothering defensive efforts in victories over Miami and Tennessee, the Chargers went from outside the playoffs to the brink of clinching a berth in what felt like just a few snaps.
Chargers vs. Indianapolis Colts matchups, how to watch and prediction
Breaking down how the Chargers (8-6) and the Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1) match up heading into their game at 5:15 p.m. PST at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday. The game will be shown on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ and NFL+.
When Chargers have the ball
Last weekend, Indianapolis historically collapsed in the second half against Minnesota. The Vikings’ comeback included winning the third quarter 14-3.
This is notable given how little the Chargers have produced coming out of halftime. They haven’t managed a third-quarter touchdown since Week 5, scoring only nine points — on three field goals — over the last nine third quarters.
“I need to help get the team in a better rhythm with some of the play calls,” offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said. “At times, you’re looking for a big play — and maybe too aggressive at times, maybe not aggressive other times. So it’s just finding that play script to help get the guys in a rhythm.”