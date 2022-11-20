Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Chargers have playoff hopes, and a few more healthy bodies, before Chiefs showdown
The Chargers broke training camp back in August.
Then, they just broke.
“There have been so many moving pieces,” linebacker Drue Tranquill said. “It seems like we haven’t had a string of games where everyone has played together.”
A string of games? The Chargers haven’t had a single game of being completely whole.
In their season opener, they were missing cornerback J.C. Jackson. In Week 2, they were without wide receiver Keenan Allen. They went into Week 3 minus Jackson and center Corey Linsley and came out of Week 3 without Joey Bosa and Rashawn Slater.
Mike Williams and Keenan Allen active for Chargers
Wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams both are active for the Chargers’ Sunday night game against Kansas City.
Allen has been limited to two games and 45 snaps this season because of a hamstring injury. Williams missed two games with a high-ankle sprain.
Tight end Gerald Everett won’t play. Everett was downgraded to questionable Saturday after coming off the injury report the day before. He has been dealing with a groin issue.
The Chargers’ other inactives for the game: K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring), RB Larry Rountree III, WR Jason Moore, edge rusher Jeremiah Attaochu, OL Brenden Jaimes and QB Easton Stick.
Chargers-Chiefs matchups, how to watch and prediction
Breaking down how the Chargers (5-4) and the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) match up heading into their game at 5:20 p.m. PST on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The game will be shown on NBC (Ch. 4) and streamed on Peacock and NFL+.
When Chargers have the ball
Coming off a miserable second half last weekend in a 22-16 loss at the San Francisco 49ers, the Chargers are looking to rebound against a defense that has given up only two touchdowns apiece to each of its last three opponents.
When the Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs met in Week 2, Justin Herbert passed for 334 yards and three touchdowns, but the Chargers still lost. That night included a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown by Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson.
Chargers vs. Chiefs: Betting odds, lines and picks against the spread
The Chargers have reason for optimism heading into Sunday night. Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are set to return in advance of a really big game against the Chiefs. A win for the Chargers would cut Kansas City’s lead to one game in the AFC West. A loss would make it virtually impossible to win the division down by three games in the win-loss column and effectively four games because of the head-to-head tiebreaker.
Kansas City Chiefs (-6, 50) at Chargers
The practice returns of Allen and Williams moved this line down about a point, as the Chargers went from +6.5 to +5.5 in the betting odds at most sportsbooks, but you can find a stray +6 out there. Allen has played only two games this season with six catches for 77 yards. When he briefly returned in Week 7 against the Seahawks, he played only 32% of the offensive snaps and had two grabs for 11 yards. Williams hasn’t played since Week 7 and still leads the team in yards receiving with 495 and is tied for second in receptions behind Austin Ekeler.