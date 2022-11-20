Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Chargers have playoff hopes, and a few more healthy bodies, before Chiefs showdown

Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. celebrates against the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 13. (Jed Jacobsohn / Associated Press)

The Chargers broke training camp back in August.

Then, they just broke.

“There have been so many moving pieces,” linebacker Drue Tranquill said. “It seems like we haven’t had a string of games where everyone has played together.”

A string of games? The Chargers haven’t had a single game of being completely whole.

In their season opener, they were missing cornerback J.C. Jackson. In Week 2, they were without wide receiver Keenan Allen. They went into Week 3 minus Jackson and center Corey Linsley and came out of Week 3 without Joey Bosa and Rashawn Slater.

