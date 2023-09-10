Advertisement
Chargers vs. Miami Dolphins live updates, start time and analysis

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars at SoFi Stadium.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during a game on Dec. 25, 2022. The Chargers open the season Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Justin Herbert and the Chargers look to start the season with a win over the Miami Dolphins at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. (CBS).

By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

Chargers-Dolphins matchups: Justin Herbert-Kellen Moore offense put to the test

By Jeff Miller

Breaking down how the Chargers and the Miami Dolphins match up heading into their season opener 1:25 p.m. PDT Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The game will be shown on CBS and Paramount+.

When Chargers have the ball

Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore watches his players during training camp in July.
(Kyusung Gong / For The Times)

During the preseason, only a handful of projected regulars played. That means this game will bring the first true glimpses of coordinator Kellen Moore’s offense, which has been widely and loudly touted since he was hired in January.

Under Moore, quarterback Justin Herbert is expected to be given the opportunity to take more deep shots as the Chargers search for explosive moments.

“With the players we have, we’re not just out there throwing up prayers hoping someone comes down with it,” wide receiver Mike Williams said. “We’re not playing backyard football. We’re trusting the plan and our quarterback.”

Read more >>>

