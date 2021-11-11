Advertisement
Chargers

Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill has been placed on COVID-19 reserve list

Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill walks off the field before an October game.
Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list and might not be able to play Sunday against the Vikings.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
The Chargers placed Drue Tranquill on the COVID-19 reserve list Thursday, leaving in question his status for the team’s home game Sunday against Minnesota.

This summer, Tranquill indicated on social media that he had been vaccinated. As such and if he is asymptomatic, he would need two consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart in order to play against the Vikings.

If he is symptomatic, he would need two consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart and also be asymptomatic for at least 48 hours before he can rejoin the team.

Tranquill has appeared in seven games this season and is fourth among the Chargers with 42 tackles.

The Chargers hope to get linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. back before the game Sunday. Murray remains on the injured reserve list because of an ankle problem but returned to practice last week.

Chargers
Jeff Miller

