Chargers

Photos: Chargers can’t keep pace with Vikings in loss at SoFi Stadium

Vikings cornerback Bashaud Breeland interferes on a pass to Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams.
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Bashaud Breeland is called for pass interference as Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams tries to catch a pass during the Chargers’ 27-20 loss Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Robert GauthierStaff Photographer 
The Chargers suffered their third loss in four games Sunday, falling to the Minnesota Vikings 27-20 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Los Angeles Times photographer Robert Gauthier was roaming the sidelines during the contest, capturing many of the game’s biggest moments. Check out his best photos of the game.

Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White touches a lightning orb on his way to the field before taking on the Vikings.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa strip-sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in the first half.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Chargers wide receiver Andre Roberts leaps to avoid the tackle of Minnesota Vikings defensive back Kris Boyd.
Chargers wide receiver Andre Roberts leaps to avoid the tackle of Minnesota Vikings defensive back Kris Boyd on a first half kick return.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Chargers running back Larry Rountree III propels himself over the Minnesota Vikings defensive line.
Chargers running back Larry Rountree III leaps over the Minnesota Vikings defensive line to score the first touchdown of his NFL career in the second quarter.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen is tackled by Chargers cornerback Chris Harris in the first half.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Nick Vigil hits Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.
Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Nick Vigil hits Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert as he throws for an incomplete pass late in the game.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is chased by Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Minnesota Vikings fans conduct a "Skol" chant late in the game against the Chargers.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
More photos

Chargers
Robert Gauthier

Robert Gauthier has been with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. He has covered international and national stories, including Middle East conflicts in Iraq and Lebanon and catastrophes such as the Sept. 11 attack in New York and Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans. His assignments also include sporting events such as the Olympic Games, Super Bowls and NBA championships. Gauthier was the photographer for a story detailing the failings of a Los Angeles public hospital; the project won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for public service. Other awards include the Robert F. Kennedy, World Press, Pictures of the Year and Sigma Delta Chi. Before The Times, Gauthier worked at the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Escondido Times-Advocate and the Bernardo News in San Diego County, his hometown.

