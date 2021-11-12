Advertisement
Share
Chargers

Chargers injury updates: Drue Tranquill is out, Kenneth Murray Jr. in

Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., center, pursues against the Cowboys.
Kenneth Murray Jr., center, should be back in the middle of the Chargers defense Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.
(Jeff Lewis / Associated Press)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
Share

The Chargers aren’t expecting to have Drue Tranquill on Sunday when they play Minnesota at SoFi Stadium. The linebacker was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Thursday.

Kenneth Murray Jr. will take Tranquill’s place as he returns from the injured reserve list. Murray, who has missed the last five games because of an ankle problem, is expected to be activated Saturday.

Edge rusher Joey Bosa (ankle) and wide receiver Keenan Allen (knee) should play, head coach Brandon Staley said. Both were listed as questionable by the team Friday.

Starting safety Nasir Adderley (ankle) also is questionable. Staley indicated Adderley will be a game-time decision after working out at SoFi Stadium.

Advertisement

Starting cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. has been cleared from concussion protocol and will return against the Vikings. On the opposite side, Michael Davis (hamstring) is doubtful.

Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Linval Joseph in action before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Chargers

Linval Joseph makes a mountain of a difference in middle of Chargers’ defense

Chargers nose tackle Linval Joseph is freakishly big and freakishly fast for his size, and even at 33 is still a force to be reckoned with. He had nine tackles against Philadelphia last week.

Backup running back Justin Jackson (quadriceps) also is doubtful. Reserve defensive back Mark Webb Jr. (knee) is questionable.

Chargers
Jeff Miller

Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Advertisement