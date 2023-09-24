Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live updates, start time and analysis

Minnesota passing game a big worry for L.A.’s vulnerable defense

Breaking down how the Chargers (0-2) and the Minnesota Vikings (0-2) match up heading into their game at 10 a.m. PDT on Sunday at Minneapolis. The game will be shown on Fox and streamed on NFL+.

When Chargers have the ball

Despite Justin Herbert’s passing, the Chargers have been unable to produce a victory in the first two weeks of the NFL season. (John Amis / Associated Press)

Only five teams entered Week 3 with more points scored than the Chargers. Yet, the final-series struggles of quarterback Justin Herbert and the offense have emerged as an early story line. In the last two minutes of a 36-34 loss to Miami, needing only a field goal to win, the Chargers ran five plays and went backward one yard.

Then, in a 27-24 loss at Tennessee, the Chargers’ lone overtime possession featured three straight Herbert incompletions. That’s eight plays total and a negative one yard of offense in two game-winning situations.

After Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, the Chargers have done little to involve others in the passing game. No one else has more than five catches or six targets. Joshua Palmer has four receptions for 17 yards and rookie first-round pick Quentin Johnston three for 16.

Other than Allen and Williams, Herbert has completed passes for gains of at least 20 yards to only three players — Austin Ekeler, Gerald Everett and Stone Smartt, each of whom has one such catch.

Minnesota is coming off a game in which its defense gave up 259 rushing yards to Philadelphia, while Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts went 18 of 23 for 193 yards.

