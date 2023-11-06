Chargers vs. New York Jets: Live updates, start time and analysis

Chargers-Jets a prime-time example of playoff race desperation in the AFC

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert warms up in front of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore before a win over the Chicago Bears on Oct. 29. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The lights will be bright, the stage enormous and the vibe electric as the Chargers make their third prime-time appearance in four games.

Monday night. At the New York Jets. ESPN/ABC.

Bolt Up, baby! Ah, hello, Bolt Up, maybe?

“It doesn’t matter like it used to,” 11th-year wide receiver Keenan Allen said. “You used to get psyched up for it knowing it was a big game, the only game on TV and all that. Now, it’s just another game.”

But, Keenan, you’ll have the eyes of the entire NFL!

