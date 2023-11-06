Advertisement
Chargers

Chargers vs. New York Jets: Live updates, start time and analysis

Inglewood, CA, Sunday, October 29, 2023 - Teammates join in the celebration.
Chargers players celebrate with cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., right, after he broke up a fourth-down pass against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 29.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Justin Herbert and the Chargers look to pick an important road win over the New York Jets in prime time on Monday at 5:15 p.m. PST (TV: ABC, ESPN).

By Austin KnoblauchAssistant Editor, Sports 

Here’s what you need to know

Chargers-Jets a prime-time example of playoff race desperation in the AFC

By Jeff Miller

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert warms up in front of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert warms up in front of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore before a win over the Chicago Bears on Oct. 29.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The lights will be bright, the stage enormous and the vibe electric as the Chargers make their third prime-time appearance in four games.

Monday night. At the New York Jets. ESPN/ABC.

Bolt Up, baby! Ah, hello, Bolt Up, maybe?

“It doesn’t matter like it used to,” 11th-year wide receiver Keenan Allen said. “You used to get psyched up for it knowing it was a big game, the only game on TV and all that. Now, it’s just another game.”

But, Keenan, you’ll have the eyes of the entire NFL!

Chargers vs. Jets matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

By Jeff Miller

Breaking down how the Chargers (3-4) and the New York Jets (4-3) match up heading into their game Monday at 5:15 p.m. PST in East Rutherford, N.J. The game will be shown on ABC and ESPN.

When Chargers have the ball

Three players in uniform side by side smile while one holds the football.
Jets Jordan Whitehead (3), Craig James (31) and Tony Adams (22) celebrated three interceptions against the Eagles.
(Rich Schultz / Associated Press)

At home this season, the New York Jets have beaten Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts and had Patrick Mahomes scrambling until the final two minutes. Of course, they also lost to Mac Jones at MetLife Stadium, so there’s reason to still be a bit skeptical. In those victories over Buffalo and Philadelphia, the Jets’ defense generated eight takeaways, a haul that included three interceptions each of Allen and Hurts.

