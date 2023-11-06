Chargers vs. New York Jets: Live updates, start time and analysis

Chargers-Jets a prime-time example of playoff race desperation in the AFC
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The lights will be bright, the stage enormous and the vibe electric as the Chargers make their third prime-time appearance in four games.
Monday night. At the New York Jets. ESPN/ABC.
Bolt Up, baby! Ah, hello, Bolt Up, maybe?
“It doesn’t matter like it used to,” 11th-year wide receiver Keenan Allen said. “You used to get psyched up for it knowing it was a big game, the only game on TV and all that. Now, it’s just another game.”
But, Keenan, you’ll have the eyes of the entire NFL!
Chargers vs. Jets matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction
Breaking down how the Chargers (3-4) and the New York Jets (4-3) match up heading into their game Monday at 5:15 p.m. PST in East Rutherford, N.J. The game will be shown on ABC and ESPN.
When Chargers have the ball
At home this season, the New York Jets have beaten Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts and had Patrick Mahomes scrambling until the final two minutes. Of course, they also lost to Mac Jones at MetLife Stadium, so there’s reason to still be a bit skeptical. In those victories over Buffalo and Philadelphia, the Jets’ defense generated eight takeaways, a haul that included three interceptions each of Allen and Hurts.