Chargers vs. Ravens: Live updates, score, start-time, analysis and more

Justin Herbert’s emotions spike in Green Bay; QB apologizes, other Chargers applaud

Quarterback Justin Herbert (10) has had trouble keeping out the noise during the Chargers struggles. (Jeffrey Phelps / Associated Press)

The throw was one of his most memorable Sunday, even though the ball traveled about one yard and straight into the Lambeau Field turf.

Justin Herbert’s flustered spike in reaction to a delay-of-game penalty marked an odd but notable career first.

“I’ve definitely seen him lose it in practice but never in a game,” said Chargers edge rusher Justin Hollins, who also played with Herbert at Oregon. “It’s nice to see the emotion, though. You know with Herb he always means well.”

The moment combusted with 7:40 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Chargers trailing the Packers 16-13. They had first and 10 at the Green Bay 22-yard line, and Herbert, lined up in the shotgun, was unable to get center Will Clapp to react in time.

Herbert repeatedly signaled and smacked his hands together as the stadium filled with noise and the play clock drained to zero. Clapp then snapped the ball and Herbert fired it into the ground before screaming in the direction of his veteran center.

For a guy who has thrown for 16,698 yards and 113 touchdowns for this franchise, Herbert never looked more like Philip Rivers than in that moment.

Coach Brandon Staley called it “a great thing,” Herbert showing the fiery leadership often displayed by NFL quarterbacks, none more so than Rivers during his 16 years with the Chargers.

