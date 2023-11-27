Chargers vs. Ravens: Live updates, score, start-time, analysis and more

Justin Herbert’s emotions spike in Green Bay; QB apologizes, other Chargers applaud
The throw was one of his most memorable Sunday, even though the ball traveled about one yard and straight into the Lambeau Field turf.
Justin Herbert’s flustered spike in reaction to a delay-of-game penalty marked an odd but notable career first.
“I’ve definitely seen him lose it in practice but never in a game,” said Chargers edge rusher Justin Hollins, who also played with Herbert at Oregon. “It’s nice to see the emotion, though. You know with Herb he always means well.”
The moment combusted with 7:40 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Chargers trailing the Packers 16-13. They had first and 10 at the Green Bay 22-yard line, and Herbert, lined up in the shotgun, was unable to get center Will Clapp to react in time.
Herbert repeatedly signaled and smacked his hands together as the stadium filled with noise and the play clock drained to zero. Clapp then snapped the ball and Herbert fired it into the ground before screaming in the direction of his veteran center.
For a guy who has thrown for 16,698 yards and 113 touchdowns for this franchise, Herbert never looked more like Philip Rivers than in that moment.
Coach Brandon Staley called it “a great thing,” Herbert showing the fiery leadership often displayed by NFL quarterbacks, none more so than Rivers during his 16 years with the Chargers.
Starter Gerald Everett is listed among Chargers’ active players
Starting tight end Gerald Everett is active for the Chargers tonight against Baltimore after being questionable because of a chest injury.
Wide receiver Jalen Guyton, who was questionable, also is active. Guyton has been dealing with a groin injury.
The Chargers’ inactives are running backs Elijah Dotson and Isaiah Spiller, safety AJ Finley, wide receiver Simi Fehoko, tight end Nick Vannett, defensive lineman Scott Matlock and offensive lineman Zack Bailey.
For the Ravens, wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder) and Zay Flowers (hip) both are active
Chargers’ defensive leaders defend embattled coach Brandon Staley, vow to improve
Brandon Staley’s unyielding confidence — his burning belief in himself — drove him to where he is today.
He became an NFL coach after only one season as a coordinator and four years in the league because he so thoroughly was convinced this was his destiny.
That conviction now is threatening his future with the Chargers as he remains wholly committed to the schemes and play calling that so far have resulted in the NFL’s worst pass defense.
Staley is facing nearly daily calls for his job as his underachieving team skids into Week 12 on its third two-game losing streak this season.
“We know who he is,” veteran edge rusher Khalil Mack said. “We know his leadership and his capabilities and all those different things. It’s just up to us, as the players, to step in and win these close games.”
Ravens at Chargers matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction
Breaking down how the Chargers (4-6) and Ravens (7-3) match up heading into their game Sunday at 5:20 p.m. PST at SoFi Stadium. The game will be televised on NBC and Paramount+.
When Chargers have the ball
Justin Herbert was the NFL’s highest-graded quarterback of Week 11, based on Pro Football Focus’ analysis. His 21-for-36 performance against Green Bay included six dropped passes. Still, the Chargers had two possessions in the final three minutes trailing 23-20 and netted only five yards on nine plays. This offense also failed in game-ending situations against Miami and Dallas. Herbert did direct a late field-goal drive to force overtime at Tennessee in Week 2, but the Chargers eventually lost anyway. Baltimore doesn’t figure to make matters any more comfortable for Herbert. The Ravens lead the NFL in sacks and are second in points given up. Only two defenses have been stingier against the pass, helping Baltimore move into the AFC’s No. 1 playoff spot. Just one quarterback has thrown for more than 250 yards against this defense, and Detroit’s Jared Goff needed 53 attempts to reach 284 yards. Baltimore won, by the way, 38-6. Because of injuries and a ho-hum running game, the Chargers’ offense at times has been reduced to Herbert and receiver Keenan Allen, who at age 31 and in his 11th year is having his best season. He leads the league with 83 catches and is fourth with 1,011 yards.