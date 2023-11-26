‘Improved’ Chargers find another way to lose — four turnovers in loss to Ravens

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) fumbles as he is sacked by Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52).

The Chargers got a glimpse of the top of the AFC on Sunday at SoFi Stadium and played better but still not good enough.

They hung tough and hung around before losing to Baltimore 20-10 on a night their defense showed vast improvement but their offense struggled.

The Chargers fell to 4-7 with their third consecutive loss. The Ravens improved to 9-3 and remained atop the conference.

Leading by three points, Baltimore put the game away on a 37-yard run by Zay Flowers with 1:36 to go.

Quarterback Justin Herbert finished 29 of 44 for 217 yards. Keenan Allen caught 14 passes for 106 yards. The Chargers committed all four of the game’s turnovers and finished with 279 total yards.

Trailing 13-3, the Chargers closed to within a field goal when Herbert passed three yards to Gerald Everett for a touchdown with 8:32 remaining in the fourth quarter. The score was set up by a 35-yard scramble by Herbert six snaps earlier.

Chargers tight end Gerald Everett (7) backs into the end zone for a touchdown catch despite defense by the Ravens’ Marcus Williams (32). (Ryan Sun / Associated Press)

Herbert nearly wasn’t ready for the start of the series as he was in the medical tent after a sack on the Chargers’ previous possession.

With backup Easton Stick about to trot onto the field, Herbert emerged from the tent and, after a few warmup tosses along the sideline, was ready to return by the time the Chargers’ offense entered.

The Ravens had a chance to increase their lead to 16-10 on their next possession, but Justin Tucker missed a 44-yard field goal. It was his first miss of the season inside 50 yards.

That set up the Chargers at their 34-yard line with 2:57 to go. They moved to the Baltimore 46-yard line but turned the ball over on downs when the Ravens blitzed Herbert into an incompletion and intentional-grounding penalty.

Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore even turned to trickery in an attempt to find some offense.

Late in the third quarter, the Chargers ran a “double pass” with Herbert hitting Allen and then Allen firing a lateral across the field to Austin Ekeler. The play netted 17 yards.

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs past the Ravens bench after catching a lateral from Keenan Allen. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

That possession, however, ended without points as Herbert was sacked and fumbled, with the Ravens recovering at their 25-yard line.

After his team’s Week 11 loss at Green Bay, Chargers coach Brandon Staley promised to open up the competition in his struggling secondary in search of a more effective combination.

The changes were plentiful Sunday as Deane Leonard replaced Michael Davis at one of the starting outside cornerback spots.

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins and cornerback Essang Bassey also saw their playing time increase at the expense of Dean Marlowe and Ja’Sir Taylor.

The results were noticeable as the Chargers dramatically slowed a Ravens’ offense that entered the game fourth in the league in points scored.

Edge rusher Khalil Mack had a pair of sacks to push his total to 13, a franchise record for the first 11 games of a season. Mack’s career high is 15, set in 2015, his second year in the league.

Mack also became the second player since individual sacks became an official stat in 1982 to have 12-sack seasons with three different NFL franchises, joining Hall of Famer Kevin Greene.

The Chargers struggled to generate any offense through the first two quarters while falling behind 10-3. Allen and Ekeler both lost fumbles and Herbert’s Hail Mary heave on the final play of the half was intercepted.

The Chargers finished with only five first downs and 107 total yards on their six first-half possessions.

Their lone points came on a 39-yard field goal by Cameron Dicker to finish their first series. That drive lasted 12 plays and covered 54 yards and represented the only sustained success for the Chargers’ offense entering the second half.

They moved to the Baltimore six-yard line on the possession but were pushed back by an unnecessary roughness call on Jamaree Salyer.

The right guard was involved in a skirmish after a hit on Herbert along the sideline. The hit appeared to be late, but the Ravens weren’t penalized.

The Ravens scored their first points on a three-yard pass from Lamar Jackson to Flowers early in the second quarter. Tucker pushed Baltimore’s lead to 10-3 with a 42-yard field goal late in the quarter.

The Chargers travel to New England in Week 13 to face the struggling Patriots. New England lost Sunday to the New York Giants 10-7 to fall to 2-9.