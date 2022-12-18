Chargers vs. Tennessee Titans: Live updates, start time and betting lines

Chargers vs. Tennessee Titans matchups, how to watch and prediction

Breaking down how the Chargers (7-6) and the Tennessee Titans (7-6) match up heading into their game at 1:25 p.m. PST on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The game will be shown on CBS (Ch. 2) and streamed on Paramount+ and NFL+.

When Chargers have the ball

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws a pass while pressured by Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins on Sunday night. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A week ago, the return of Mike Williams from an ankle injury helped lead to Justin Herbert’s most productive passing game of 2022 in the Chargers’ 23-17 victory over Miami. Herbert now gets a shot at a banged-up Tennessee defense that ranks 31st against the pass.

Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence threw for a career-high 368 yards against the Titans last weekend, becoming the seventh quarterback to top the 300-yard mark against this defense. Patrick Mahomes torched Tennessee for 446 yards in Week 9.

Read more >>>