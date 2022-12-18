Chargers vs. Tennessee Titans: Live updates, start time and betting lines

Inactives for Chargers vs. Titans
Here are the inactive players for Sunday’s game between the Chargers and Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium:
Breaking down how the Chargers (7-6) and the Tennessee Titans (7-6) match up heading into their game at 1:25 p.m. PST on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The game will be shown on CBS (Ch. 2) and streamed on Paramount+ and NFL+.
When Chargers have the ball
A week ago, the return of Mike Williams from an ankle injury helped lead to Justin Herbert’s most productive passing game of 2022 in the Chargers’ 23-17 victory over Miami. Herbert now gets a shot at a banged-up Tennessee defense that ranks 31st against the pass.
Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence threw for a career-high 368 yards against the Titans last weekend, becoming the seventh quarterback to top the 300-yard mark against this defense. Patrick Mahomes torched Tennessee for 446 yards in Week 9.
For the first time in nearly two months, the Chargers and Rams won during the same week. Before Week 14, you had to go back to Week 6 to find the last time the L.A. teams both won. Ironically, they both won in SoFi Stadium both of those weeks, leaving two clean sweeps in three opportunities (Week 1). Maybe one of them just needs to play on Thursday or Monday at home every week going forward.
This week, the Rams play on Monday, in Green Bay. The Chargers are at home on Sunday and have an excellent chance at a huge win for their playoff hopes.
Tennessee Titans at Chargers (-3, 47)
Justin Herbert’s huge game came at the right time last week, as the No. 6 pick in the 2020 NFL draft overshadowed the No. 5 pick. Tua Tagovailoa looked lost most of the game, while Herbert excelled, throwing for a season-high 367 yards with a touchdown and no picks. As great as Herbert’s stat line was, though, the Chargers converted his 51 pass attempts and season-high 39 completions into only 23 points.