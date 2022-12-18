Chargers vs. Tennessee Titans matchups, how to watch and prediction

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws a pass while pressured by Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins on Sunday night. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A week ago, the return of Mike Williams from an ankle injury helped lead to Justin Herbert’s most productive passing game of 2022 in the Chargers’ 23-17 victory over Miami. Herbert now gets a shot at a banged-up Tennessee defense that ranks 31st against the pass.

Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence threw for a career-high 368 yards against the Titans last weekend, becoming the seventh quarterback to top the 300-yard mark against this defense. Patrick Mahomes torched Tennessee for 446 yards in Week 9.

With No. 2 tight end Donald Parham Jr. coming back from a hamstring injury, Herbert will start the game with all of his projected targets heading into this season available for the first time.

Despite their struggles against the pass, the Titans are 12th in points allowed. The Chargers have scored as many as four touchdowns in a game only once this season — a 34-24 win at Houston in Week 4. They’ve also still scored more points in the second quarter (156) than they have in all the rest of the quarters and overtime combined (139).

The Chargers average only 7.4 points after halftime, which ranks 28th. Tennessee’s defense is tied for 22nd in second-half points allowed (11.3).

Still, if his protection holds up, Herbert could be looking at another big day and perhaps more balanced scoreboard production.