Chargers vs. Jaguars: Live updates, start time, score and news

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert passes against the Raiders.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is officially questionable for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at SoFi Stadium.
(Gregory Bull / Associated Press)

The Chargers look to keep their season on track with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. PDT.

By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 

Justin Herbert might be questionable, but he’s prepared to start Sunday

By Jeff Miller

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert looks to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 15.
(Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

To appreciate how much pain he was feeling in that exact moment, consider this: With barely two minutes left and his Chargers down and desperate, Justin Herbert surrendered.

For one play, the team’s Pro Bowl quarterback was moved to forgo potentially running for a first down and instead flipped the ball into the turf.

That happened in the Chargers’ most recent game — Sept. 15 in Kansas City — after Herbert suffered what later would be diagnosed as fractured rib cartilage.

Now, here’s Herbert, eight days later, matter-of-factly dismissing his injury and the resultant agony it brought him.

