Chargers suffer biggest defeat in franchise history in 45-0 loss to Patriots

The Chargers’ free fall into oblivion reached its latest new low Sunday in a 45-0 loss to New England at SoFi Stadium.

The margin of defeat was the largest in franchise history.

The Chargers’ season-long special teams meltdown continued when they gave up a punt return for touchdown and also allowed the Patriots to score on the return of a blocked field goal.

They’ve now dropped five of six and are 3-9 overall, with head coach Anthony Lynn’s job status clearly in jeopardy.

Lynn is 29-31 in parts of four seasons. The Chargers are 8-21 since a wild-card playoff victory over Baltimore during the 2018 season.

Lynn reassigned special teams coordinator George Stewart last month and, in reorganizing his staff, vowed to take a move active role in coaching that group.

New England’s Gunner Olszewski returned a second-quarter punt 70 yards for a score.

Then, on the final play of the first half, Devin McCourty picked up a blocked Michael Badgley field goal try and ran it back 44 yards to a 28-0 Patriots lead.

During a second-quarter New England punt, the Chargers had only 10 players on the field.

During a third-quarter New England punt, the Chargers gave up a first down by having 12 players on the field.

Later, on another third-quarter New England punt, the Chargers had only 10 players on the field again.