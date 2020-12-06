Chargers suffer biggest defeat in franchise history in 45-0 loss to Patriots
The Chargers’ free fall into oblivion reached its latest new low Sunday in a 45-0 loss to New England at SoFi Stadium.
The margin of defeat was the largest in franchise history.
The Chargers’ season-long special teams meltdown continued when they gave up a punt return for touchdown and also allowed the Patriots to score on the return of a blocked field goal.
They’ve now dropped five of six and are 3-9 overall, with head coach Anthony Lynn’s job status clearly in jeopardy.
Lynn is 29-31 in parts of four seasons. The Chargers are 8-21 since a wild-card playoff victory over Baltimore during the 2018 season.
The novel coronavirus has turned the NFL and college football seasons into oddities of historic proportions. Epidemiologists aren’t surprised.
Lynn reassigned special teams coordinator George Stewart last month and, in reorganizing his staff, vowed to take a move active role in coaching that group.
New England’s Gunner Olszewski returned a second-quarter punt 70 yards for a score.
Then, on the final play of the first half, Devin McCourty picked up a blocked Michael Badgley field goal try and ran it back 44 yards to a 28-0 Patriots lead.
During a second-quarter New England punt, the Chargers had only 10 players on the field.
During a third-quarter New England punt, the Chargers gave up a first down by having 12 players on the field.
Later, on another third-quarter New England punt, the Chargers had only 10 players on the field again.
The New York Jets were seconds away from their first win until Derek Carr connected with Henry Ruggs III on a TD pass to give the Raiders the win.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.