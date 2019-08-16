Chargers safety Derwin James will miss several weeks because of foot injury

Chargers safety Derwin James will miss several weeks after being diagnosed with a stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal of his right foot.

The injury occurred Thursday during a joint practice with the New Orleans Saints in Costa Mesa.

“This could have been something all along,” coach Anthony Lynn said after practice Friday, “just happened kind of slowly, and yesterday it just came to a head.”

The team announced that James “will continue to be evaluated, and the course of treatment is still to be determined.” Lynn said he could provide no timetable, adding, “All guys are different.”

Such injuries often require surgery to insert a stabilizing screw to promote more complete healing.

Recovery time varies, depending on the severity and location of the fracture, but Jones figures to be out well into the regular season. Lynn made no predictions on whether James would play in 2019.

“With his production, his intangibles, we’re going to miss him a lot,” he said. “But we’re a team. I think we have a good team. We have guys who will step up.”

Adrian Phillips, a Pro Bowl on special teams last season, is the backup behind James at strong safety.

This will be the second consecutive season that the Chargers begin with a significant defensive piece missing because of a foot injury.

Joey Bosa missed the first nine games after being hurt early in training camp.

“We lost Joey last year,” Lynn said. “We were fine until we got him back. We’ll be OK.”