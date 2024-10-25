Chargers’ Joey Bosa is questionable to return from injury but he has another opinion

Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa falls to his knee after injuring his hip on the first play against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2.

Chargers outside linebacker Joey Bosa (hip) is questionable for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, but the star edge rusher said Friday he is “definitely” going to play.

Bosa hasn’t played since getting injured on the first play against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 22, battling through some of “the worst pain I’ve ever dealt with.” A glute strain began affecting his sciatic nerve and the pain left Bosa unable to do anything except lie on an exercise ball in the fetal position for hours.

After weeks of tests from doctors to identify the source of the pain and assure Bosa that there was nothing more serious at risk, the 29-year-old said he doesn’t expect to play a full workload, but he’ll be back against the Saints.

He was struggling to simply sleep or lie down for weeks and just started feeling more comfortable during the last two weeks. He was a limited participant in three consecutive days of practice this week.

“I think I’m finally over the hump,” said Bosa, who added he was able to maintain his upper-body strength and weight during the layoff. “It’s definitely not 100% but I’ve played feeling worse before.”

The four-time Pro Bowl player suffered season-ending groin and foot injuries the last two seasons. Energized and rejuvenated by an offseason of hard work, Bosa sent a statement in the season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, notching seven tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery. He called it one of his “best games in a long time.”

He started feeling lower back tightness after the victory, however, and played limited snaps in a blowout win the following week. The pain started ratcheting up in his glute and hip area and Bosa acknowledged he didn’t feel confident heading into the Pittsburgh game.

Instead of sprinting out of the tunnel, he cautiously took the field. One of his legs gave out on him on his first play.

Already recovered from a broken hand suffered in training camp, Bosa said he “definitely hit a low point” dealing with the latest setback.

“The main thing is I feel like I kept on letting my team down missing those games,” Bosa said, “letting everybody down, letting the coaches down, letting the organization down, letting myself down and it just sucks.”

The Chargers maintained their strong defense without the star edge rusher as Khalil Mack has continued to be a force in his 11th season. Mack has 20 tackles, including two sacks and five quarterback hits, with a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

Second-year edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu jumped into the starting lineup for Bosa and has 17 tackles and two tackles for lost yardage.

Bosa thanked teammates and coaches for not putting additional pressure on him to return quickly and expressed gratitude for his family, trainers and therapist for helping him get in position to take the field again Sunday.

“I’m just happy that I didn’t let those dark thoughts or dark times kind of get ahold of me and keep me down,” Bosa said. “Because as bad as football gets, it’s the greatest thing that I’ve ever been a part of or ever done.

“It’s the only thing I’ve ever been great at, and I just want to take advantage of my time here. And it’s running out, and it’s running out for everybody, and time just doesn’t stop. Just keeps freaking moving, no matter what you do. I just want to look back and be like, ‘Man, I’m happy that I did everything I could to make an impact and be the best player I could be.’”

Etc.

Tight ends Will Dissly (shoulder) and Hayden Hurst (groin), receivers Ladd McConkey (hip) and D.J. Chark Jr. (groin) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (toe) are questionable for Sunday. Receivers Derius Davis (hamstring) and Quentin Johnston (ankle) are doubtful.