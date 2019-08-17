Derwin James to have foot surgery, will miss several Chargers games

The Chargers’ worst fears were confirmed Saturday when they learned Derwin James will be sidelined deep into the regular season.

The team’s star second-year safety is expected to undergo surgery next week to repair a stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his right foot.

James likely will need three to four months to recover, meaning he could return in time for a late-season playoff push.

He was hurt Thursday during a joint practice in Costa Mesa with the New Orleans Saints.

Advertisement

“It happened at some point in practice … but this could have been something all along and happened kind of slowly,” coach Anthony Lynn said Friday. “Yesterday, it just came to a head. We’re going to miss him while he’s out. We’re going to try to get him well and back on the field as soon as we can.”

Adrian Phillips, a Pro Bowler on special teams, will replace James on a Chargers defense that is expected to be among the league’s best. James’ extended absence will now test that defense’s depth.

Last year, the Chargers were without defensive end Joey Bosa because of a foot injury until the 10th game of the regular season.

Sign up for our free sports newsletter >>

Advertisement

They went 7-2 without him. James and his play-making ability was one of the reasons they were able absorb Bosa’s loss.

“God gifted him with a lot of talent,” tight end Hunter Henry said of James. “He also works extremely hard. He loves the game of football. When you have those two things going for you, you’re going to be a really good player.”