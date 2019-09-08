Austin Ekeler scores touchdown in overtime to lift Chargers past Colts

The Chargers made a habit of winning games late in 2018.

They started 2019 by winning even later, beating Indianapolis 30-24 in overtime Sunday at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Austin Ekeler ran seven yards for a touchdown to cap the only possession of the extra session.

The Colts forced overtime with a 16-play, 80-yard touchdown drive and subsequent two-point conversion, which came with 38 seconds remaining.

T.Y. Hilton took a Jacoby Brissett pass and eluded safety Adrian Phillips and linebacker Thomas Davis en route to a 19-yard touchdown.

Marlon Mack ran in for the two points that made it 24-24.

That series was set up when Philip Rivers was intercepted in the end zone with the Chargers attempting to build on an eight-point edge.

FOR THE WIN!!!! pic.twitter.com/rypdKrhmr1 — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) September 8, 2019

They had led the game throughout and were up 24-9 midway through the third quarter.

The Chargers were without two-time Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon, who remains out because of contract dispute.

In his absence, Ekeler had 12 carries for 58 yards and a touchdown and six receptions for 96 yards and two touchdowns. Justin Jackson carried six times for 57 yards.

Rivers, making his 209th consecutive regular- season start, finished 25 for 34 for 333 yards and three touchdowns.

The Chargers played without their kicker, Michael Badgley, who was inactive because of a groin injury. In his absence, Ty Long, the team’s punter, made all three of his extra-point attempts and a 40-yard field goal.

It was Indianapolis’ kicker, Adam Vinatieri who oddly struggled, missing two field goals and an extra point. Vinatieri is the NFL’s all-time leader in field goals and points.

The Chargers took their first lead of the game with an 11-play, 68-yard touchdown drive in the first quarter.

Ekeler carried four times for 19 of those yards and caught two passes for 18 yards. His one-yard scoring run ended the series.

After the Colts made it 7-6 on a four-yard Jacoby-to-Hilton pass, the Chargers responded with another touchdown drive.

This one covered 75 yards in six plays, Rivers hitting Keenan Allen from 28 yards out for the score.

Rivers shuffled to the front of the pocket as the Colts were converged and tossed the ball up near the goal line. Allen leaped above cornerback Rock Ya-Sin to make the catch.

The Chargers went up 17-6 at halftime when Long made a 40-yard field goal in the final two minutes of the second quarter.