Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Chargers

Missed field goals, penalties and turnovers prove costly in Chargers’ loss to Lions

1/21
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers slides for a first down in front of Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker during the second half.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
2/21
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler jumps over the top for a first-quarter touchdown against the Detroit Lions.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
3/21
Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams hauls in a long pass late in the second quarter to give the Chargers good field position for a field-goal attempt.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
4/21
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler breaks out for a big gain against the Detroit Lions late in the second half.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
5/21
Los Angeles Chargers kicker Ty Long misses a 41-yard field-goal attempt in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
6/21
Los Angeles Chargers players react after Ty Long misses a 41-yard field-goal attempt in the fourth quarter.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
7/21
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams can’t haul in a pass in front of Detroit Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin during the first half.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
8/21
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Melvin Ingram writhes in pain after injuring his leg during fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
9/21
Los Angeles Chargers safety Adrian Phillips is helped to his feet after suffering an injury in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
10/21
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay catches a 31-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford, beating Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward late in the fourth quarter.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
11/21
Los Angeles Chargers safety Rayshawn Jenkins intercepts a pass intended for Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
12/21
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward intercepts a pass intended for Detroit Lions receiver Kenny Golladay during the third quarter.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
13/21
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson scores on a 36-yard pass from Matthew Stafford, beating Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Thomas Davis to the end zone.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
14/21
Los Angeles Chargers kicker Ty Long converts on a 39-yard field-goal attempt late in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
15/21
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson runs against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half.  (Associated Press)
16/21
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn looks on during the first half against the Detroit Lions.  (Associated Press)
17/21
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers rolls out to pass against the Detroit Lions.  (Associated Press)
18/21
Philip Rivers passes during the first half against the Lions.  (Getty Images)
19/21
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler makes a first-quarter catch in front of Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker.  (Getty Images)
20/21
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson tries to make a catch in front of Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Thomas Davis during the second quarter.  (Getty Images)
21/21
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams can’t come up with a catch in the end zone against the Detroit Lions.  (Getty Images)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
Sep. 15, 2019
1:07 PM
Share
DETROIT — 

The Chargers’ first road game of the season came with plenty of frustration, as much as the team felt in its road games last year.

Philip Rivers attempted to force a pass to Keenan Allen into double coverage in the final two minutes and Detroit’s Darius Slay intercepted in the end zone to preserve a 13-10 Lions victory.

In the second half, the Chargers had two touchdowns rubbed out by penalties and lost a fumble at the goal line.

Ty Long also missed two field goals. He was filling in for the injured Michael Badgley, who missed his second consecutive game because of a groin problem.

Rams
Rams and Chargers’ future home in Inglewood now has a name: SoFi Stadium
SoFi Stadium
Rams
Rams and Chargers’ future home in Inglewood now has a name: SoFi Stadium
LA Stadium and Entertainment District at Hollywood Park has reached a 20-year agreement that gives SoFi the naming rights for the Rams and Chargers’ future stadium.
Advertisement

On the Chargers’ first drive of the third quarter, Justin Jackson had a touchdown nullified by a holding penalty on Dontrelle Inman, and Austin Ekeler had a touchdown taken away by an illegal blocking penalty on Sam Tevi.

Then, following a pass interference in the end zone on Slay, Ekeler fumbled trying to score from the one-yard line to give the ball to the Lions.

On their next possession, they took advantage of a short field and moved to within field goal distance. But Long’s 39-yarder hit the upright and was no good. Long missed a 41-yarder early in the fourth quarter.

After going three-and-out on their first possession, the Chargers went ahead 7-0 with a nine-play, 68-yard drive the second time they had the ball.

Ty Long kicks 39-yard field goal.
Chargers kicker Ty Long connects on a field goal late in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Ekeler scored on a one-yard run that was more of a leap as the skied over a pile of linemen and across the goal line.

The Lions came back immediately with an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, Kerryon Johnson scoring on a 36-yard screen pass from Matthew Stafford.

Detroit kicker Matt Prater missed the extra point to keep the score 7-6. Later in the first half, Prater also failed to convert a 40-yard field goal, already the fifth kick missed by Chargers’ opponents this season.

The Chargers took a 10-6 lead into halftime on a 39-yard field goal by Long on the final play of the second quarter. The kick was set up by a 47-yard connection from Rivers to Mike Williams.

Chargers
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Jeff Miller
Follow Us
Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement