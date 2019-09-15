Missed field goals, penalties and turnovers prove costly in Chargers’ loss to Lions

The Chargers’ first road game of the season came with plenty of frustration, as much as the team felt in its road games last year.

Philip Rivers attempted to force a pass to Keenan Allen into double coverage in the final two minutes and Detroit’s Darius Slay intercepted in the end zone to preserve a 13-10 Lions victory.

In the second half, the Chargers had two touchdowns rubbed out by penalties and lost a fumble at the goal line.

Ty Long also missed two field goals. He was filling in for the injured Michael Badgley, who missed his second consecutive game because of a groin problem.

On the Chargers’ first drive of the third quarter, Justin Jackson had a touchdown nullified by a holding penalty on Dontrelle Inman, and Austin Ekeler had a touchdown taken away by an illegal blocking penalty on Sam Tevi.

Then, following a pass interference in the end zone on Slay, Ekeler fumbled trying to score from the one-yard line to give the ball to the Lions.

On their next possession, they took advantage of a short field and moved to within field goal distance. But Long’s 39-yarder hit the upright and was no good. Long missed a 41-yarder early in the fourth quarter.

After going three-and-out on their first possession, the Chargers went ahead 7-0 with a nine-play, 68-yard drive the second time they had the ball.

Chargers kicker Ty Long connects on a field goal late in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Ekeler scored on a one-yard run that was more of a leap as the skied over a pile of linemen and across the goal line.

The Lions came back immediately with an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, Kerryon Johnson scoring on a 36-yard screen pass from Matthew Stafford.

Detroit kicker Matt Prater missed the extra point to keep the score 7-6. Later in the first half, Prater also failed to convert a 40-yard field goal, already the fifth kick missed by Chargers’ opponents this season.

The Chargers took a 10-6 lead into halftime on a 39-yard field goal by Long on the final play of the second quarter. The kick was set up by a 47-yard connection from Rivers to Mike Williams.