Chargers’ Forrest Lamp out for the season with broken fibula

The Chargers’ patched-up offensive line took another hit when Forrest Lamp was diagnosed with a broken right fibula, ending his season.

He was injured Sunday in the team’s 23-20 loss at Tennessee. Lamp was making his second career start, playing left guard after Mike Pouncey was lost for the season because of a neck injury.

“Tough break for him,” coach Anthony Lynn said. “He worked his tail off to get back. It’s just unfortunate.”

Lamp, a second-round draft pick in 2017, missed most of his first two seasons because of a knee injury that required two surgical procedures.

He played sparingly until Pouncey was injured in Week 5 against Denver. Starting left guard Dan Feeney replaced Pouncey at center and Lamp moved into Fenney’s spot.

“He’s down right now,” Lynn said. “He hasn’t played in three years. He’s been hurt. And this is a guy who was never hurt before until he got to the National Football League. He’s dealing with that now. He’ll bounce back.”

Scott Quessenberry, a second-year player out of UCLA, finished the game Sunday at center after Lamp went down. Feeney returned to left guard.

Lynn said veteran Ryan Groy, who was signed Oct. 9, is another option to start at center or guard this weekend when the Chargers play at Chicago.

The Chargers also have been without left tackle Russell Okung for their first seven games. He suffered a pulmonary embolism in June.

Okung returned to practice last week and is eligible to be activated from the nonfootball illness list. He could play Sunday against the Bears.

Etc.

Lynn said defensive end Melvin Ingram (hamstring) is close to returning. The Chargers are hopeful he can play Sunday. ... Michael Badgley (groin) wasn’t activated against the Titans because Lynn was concerned about him being able to kick off. With punter Ty Long still nursing a sore plant leg, the Chargers need their kicker to also handle kickoffs. That’s why rookie Chase McLaughlin kept the job for another week.