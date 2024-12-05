Ladd McConkey is hurting, but Chargers’ offense would hurt more if he can’t face Chiefs

Chargers receiver Ladd McConkey (15), who seems to have been suffering bruises all season, catches a touchdown pass behind the Chiefs’ Bryan Cook (6) in Week 4.

Ladd McConkey has not made a decision whether he will be available Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs as he manages knee and shoulder injuries, but the Chargers’ leading receiver is “going to do whatever I need to do” to get on the field for the AFC West showdown.

“Shoot, if I can play, I’m gonna play,” McConkey said Thursday after practice, during which he was a limited participant.

The rookie leads the Chargers with 815 yards receiving on 58 catches with four touchdowns. He torched the Atlanta Falcons for 105 yards receiving in the first half last Sunday, but said he injured his knee on a third-quarter catch when he was sandwiched on a tackle by Dee Alford and Troy Andersen.

It was McConkey’s last catch of the game and he finished with 117 yards with 12 receptions while laboring through most of the fourth quarter.

“Everybody has something going on,” said McConkey, who was limited in practice both Wednesday and Thursday. “Everybody’s playing through something this time of the year. So at the end of the day, it is what it is. I feel good enough.”

The former second-round pick has been a frequent mention on the Chargers injury report, battling through shoulder and hip injuries this season. Black tape on his right shoulder was poking out from under his jersey Thursday while black sweatpants covered the brace he wore on his right knee.

McConkey’s relatively slight, 6-foot, 185-pound frame, combined with his role that often puts him in position to absorb big tackles while crossing the middle of the field has made his long-term durability a concern.

Although he has worked with trainers to ensure he recovers and gets treatment during the week, McConkey acknowledged that making in-game decisions to preserve his health will be key for his career.

“I’m not really gonna run someone over, and is it really worth it to get the extra one or two yards?” McConkey said. “Obviously if I catch it, it’s third down, I’ll do whatever I gotta do to get the first down. But when there’s four people honing in on you, is it really worth it to take that extra hit?”

McConkey has been the Chargers’ most reliable receiver this season by far. The team’s second-leading pass-catcher is tight end Will Dissly, who has 41 catches for 399 yards and one touchdown.