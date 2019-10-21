Philip Rivers: Chargers’ latest tough loss will reveal team’s true character

The Chargers lost dramatically and wildly Sunday to Tennessee when they were the victims of three reversed calls in the final 44 seconds.

They had two plays initially ruled as touchdowns changed and then a non-fumble switched to a fumble, one that essentially ended the game.

The chaos had veteran quarterback Philip Rivers thinking back to the 2013 season when, in Week 9, the Chargers lost 30-24 in overtime at Washington.

On that day, an apparent touchdown by Danny Woodhead was reversed near the end of regulation, forcing the Chargers to kick a tying field goal and extend the game into the extra session.

“It’s tough,” Rivers said. “To not turn it over today, until the last play, and really play pretty well offensively.… We didn’t play perfect, by any means, but we played pretty good.

“We had a little stretch there in the third quarter that wasn’t great, but that’s a good defense. You know, it’s tough. Between the injuries and not finishing games, it’s been a tough start to the season.”

The Chargers on Sunday finished with 365 total yards, 326 of which came through the air, and 24 first downs, two more than the Titans. Rivers was sacked just once.

That loss to the Redskins six years ago dropped those Chargers to 4-4. They eventually fell to 4-6 before winning five of six to finish the season 9-7 and advance to the playoffs.

These Chargers have a lot of work to do if they hope to accomplish a similar turnaround.

1 / 13 Chargers running back Melvin Gordon can only watch as Tennessee Titans defensive end Jurrell Casey collects his fumble to seal the victory for the Titans. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 13 Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen nearly makes a leaping, one-handed catch during the first half against the Titans. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 3 / 13 Chargers running back Melvin Gordon fumbles the ball before quickly recovering during a first-half carry. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 4 / 13 Chargers running back Melvin Gordon fumbles the ball near the goal line with seconds left in the game. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 5 / 13 Tennessee Titans defensive end Jurrell Casey recovers a fumble by Chargers running back Melvin Gordon at the goal line to secure the Titans’ 23-20 victory. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 6 / 13 Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill scrambles for a first down during a fourth quarter touchdown drive against the Chargers. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 7 / 13 Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry breaks past Chargers defenders for a touchdown run in the fourth quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 8 / 13 Chargers running back Austin Ekeler catches a touchdown pass in front of Tennessee Titans strong safety Kenny Vaccaro during the fourth quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 9 / 13 Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis sprints past Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward for a first down during the fourth quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 10 / 13 Chargers running back Melvin Gordon celebrates with teammates after they thought he scored a touchdown in the final minute against the Tennessee Titans. The touchdown was later nullified on review. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 11 / 13 Chargers offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt talks to quarterback Philip Rivers in the final seconds of the game. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 12 / 13 Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers talks with running back Melvin Gordon after they fail to connect on a pass near the goal line during the first half against the Titans. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 13 / 13 Chargers running back Melvin Gordon leaves the field after fumbling at the goal line to seal the team’s 23-20 loss to the Tennessee Titans. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

“I feel like a broken record, I’ve said this so many times,” Rivers began. “But I think it happens when you’ve been somewhere 16 years, right? You’re in situations, different ones. You’ve been through different years. And I know I’ve said this before — we’ll find out about our guys now.

“We thought last week was a tough test, coming off a ‘Sunday Night Football’ loss where we didn’t play very good. Now, losing like this, you’ll really find out. It’s easy to be a good teammate and say all the right things when things go good. But when you lose one like this at 2-5 and things look rough, we’ll find out about us, you know?”