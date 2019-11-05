Chargers owner Dean Spanos emphatically denies team is interested in relocating

Chargers chairman Dean Spanos emphatically — and colorfully — denied a story about the team possibly moving to London.

Before the Chargers practiced Tuesday, Spanos called together a small group of reporters who regularly cover the team to address the situation.

“I just want to give you a quote from me, OK?” he began before launching into an expletive-laden comment. “It’s total ... bull—, OK? We’re not going to London. We’re not going anywhere. We’re playing in Los Angeles. This is our home, and this where we’re planning to be for a long ... time. Period. OK? And if you want me to say it again, I’ll say it again. ... bull—, that story. OK? Thank you.”

The report from the Athletic was posted Monday night and, citing NFL sources, noted that “the possibility of the Chargers moving to London has been broached among league personnel.”

Advertisement

It also said “the Chargers would at least listen if the NFL approached them about London as a possible option.”

The NFL released a statement about the report: “There is no substance whatsoever to this report. No consideration has been given to the Chargers playing anywhere other than Los Angeles at the new stadium in Hollywood Park next season and beyond. There have been no discussions of any kind between the NFL and the Chargers regarding moving to London. Both our office and the Chargers are entirely focused on the success of the team in Los Angeles.”

The Chargers relocated from San Diego to L.A. before the 2017 season. After playing their home games for three years in Carson, the Chargers will join the Rams in the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood next season.

The issue of the Chargers’ long-term stability in L.A. has remained a topic as they’ve struggled to fill Dignity Health Sports Park with their own fans.

Advertisement

Before he addressed the media for his regularly scheduled session Tuesday, coach Anthony Lynn joked, “I love my country.”

“I don’t think there’s anything to it,” Lynn said of the story. “Well, I know there’s not anything to it. We’re not going to let it be a distraction for us. We got a job to go do Thursday night, and that’s what we’re getting prepared for.”

The Chargers play at Oakland on Thursday.