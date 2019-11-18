Philip Rivers’ four interceptions doom Chargers in loss to Chiefs

The Chargers’ struggles with inefficiency and scoring on offense aren’t limited to the United States.

The team traveled south of the border and continued to be hounded by the same ailments in a 24-17 loss to Kansas City at Aztec Stadium.

The defeat was sealed when Philip Rivers was intercepted in the end zone by safety Daniel Sorensen in the final 20 seconds. Rivers was trying to hit Austin Ekeler, but the pass was underthrown. It was Rivers’ fourth interception of the night.

The Chargers dropped to 4-7 and three games behind the Chiefs in the AFC West.

After falling behind 24-9, the Chargers closed to within one score when — aided by two major pass interference infractions on Kansas City — they went 75 yards in six plays for a touchdown.

Rivers connected with Keenan Allen for the seven-yard score, Allen’s first touchdown since Week 3.

Hunter Henry then caught the two-point conversion along the back of the end zone to make it 24-17 late in the third quarter. Immediately before the connection with Henry, Rivers had an extended trash-talk exchange with defensive end Frank Clark as the emotion picked up.

The Chargers issues reaching the end zone were glaring in the first two quarters.

They finished the first half with 312 yards to Kansas City’s 109 and 14 first downs to Kansas City’s five. They had more than double the Chiefs’ time of possession.

Yet, they still trailed 10-9 because Rivers turned the ball over twice and the Chargers were zero for two in red-zone trips.

Michael Badgley kicked field goals of 27, 26 and — on the final play of the second quarter — 49 yards. He also missed a 40-yarder.

Rivers’ first interception came when rookie left tackle Trey Pipkins was beaten off the edge by defensive end Frank Clark. As Rivers was making the throw, Clark hit him and the ball ended up in the hands of defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi.

The second interception came when Rivers attempted to fit the ball into Keenan Allen. Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu made the pickoff and returned the ball 35 yards to the Chargers’ six-yard line.

On the next play, LeSean McCoy ran in for the only touchdown of the first half.

The Chargers had the ball six times over the first two quarter and advanced into Kansas City territory on five of those possessions. They ran 20 plays from scrimmage on the Chiefs’ side of the field.

And they still failed to reach the end zone, continuing a season-long struggle to score points.

The 312 total yards were the fourth most in a first half by the Chargers in franchise history.

Rivers was coming off a game in which he threw three interceptions in Oakland. He has been intercepted 14 times this season, two more than he totaled in 16 regular-season games last season.

In 2017, he was picked off only 10 times.

The Chargers had a potentially major turnover on defense early in the second half nullified by a hands-to-the-face penalty on edge rusher Melvin Ingram. After a completion to Deon Yelder, he had fumbled and Desmond King recovered and returned the ball to the Kansas City 12-yard line.

The play was wiped out by the Ingram penalty, after which the Chiefs drove and scored their second touchdown to make it 17-9.

The Chargers were unable to take advantage on a night when Kansas City lost dynamic receiver Tyreek Hill early. He left in the first quarter because of a hamstring injury and did not return.

The Chiefs also lost running back Damien Williams to a rib injury.

Etc.

Jatavis Brown started at linebacker in place of Denzel Perryman, who has been slowed throughout the season by injuries. Perryman did enter the game in the fourth quarter. Brown started because rookie Drue Tranquill was inactive. He developed a calf problem last week in practice.