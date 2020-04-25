Chargers pick UCLA running back Joshua Kelley in Round 4 of NFL draft

Joshua Kelley, running back

5 feet 11, 212 pounds, UCLA, Round 4, Pick 112

Notable: Kelley was a late bloomer in high school and had one scholarship offer, from Cal-Davis. After two years, he transferred to UCLA and played his final two seasons in Westwood.

Last season: A second-team all-Pac 12 pick in 2019, Kelley carried 229 times for 1,060 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Why Chargers drafted him: Before this pick, the Chargers had only two running backs on their roster — Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson. Kelley gives the team added depth at a position of need and will be given a chance to work his way into the running back rotation.