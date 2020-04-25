Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Chargers

Chargers pick UCLA running back Joshua Kelley in Round 4 of NFL draft

UCLA running Joshua Kelley scores a 55-yard touchdown against USC.
Chargers went local with their fourth-round NFL draft pick, taking UCLA running back Joshua Kelley, shown scoring against USC.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
April 25, 2020
9:40 AM
Joshua Kelley, running back

5 feet 11, 212 pounds, UCLA, Round 4, Pick 112

Notable: Kelley was a late bloomer in high school and had one scholarship offer, from Cal-Davis. After two years, he transferred to UCLA and played his final two seasons in Westwood.

Last season: A second-team all-Pac 12 pick in 2019, Kelley carried 229 times for 1,060 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Why Chargers drafted him: Before this pick, the Chargers had only two running backs on their roster — Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson. Kelley gives the team added depth at a position of need and will be given a chance to work his way into the running back rotation.

