Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Chargers

Chargers scheduled to open 2020 NFL season at Bengals

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn.
Coach Anthony Lynn’s Chargers will open the 2020 season on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals.
(Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
May 7, 2020
4:45 PM
Share

The Chargers are scheduled to be in Cincinnati for the debut of the NFL’s No. 1 draft selection, quarterback Joe Burrow. They will open the 2020 season on Sept. 13 at Cincinnati, the Bengals having selected the Louisiana State product last month.

The Chargers will christen their new home in Inglewood on Week 2 against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC West matchup.

The schedule:

WEEKDATEOPPONENTTIME (PT)TV
1Sun., Sept. 13at Cincinnati Bengals1:05 p.m.Ch. 2
2Sun., Sept. 20Kansas City Chiefs1:25 p.m.Ch. 2
3Sun., Sept. 27Carolina Panthers1:05 p.m.Ch. 2
4Sun., Oct. 4at Tampa Bay Buccaneers10:00 a.m.Ch. 2
5Mon., Oct. 12at New Orleans Saints5:15 p.m.ESPN
6Sun., Oct. 18New York Jets1:05 p.m.Ch. 2
7Sun., Oct. 25at Miami Dolphins10:00 a.m.Ch. 2
8Sun., Nov. 1Jacksonville Jaguars1:05 p.m.Ch. 2
9Sun., Nov. 8Las Vegas Raiders1:05 p.m.Ch. 11
10Sun., Nov. 15BYE
11Sun., Nov. 22at Denver Broncos1:05 p.m.Ch. 2
12Sun., Nov. 29at Buffalo Bills10:00 a.m.Ch. 2
13Sun., Dec. 6New England Patriots1:25 p.m.Ch. 2
14Sun., Dec. 13Atlanta Falcons1:25 p.m.Ch. 11
15Thurs., Dec. 17at Las Vegas Raiders5:20 p.m.Ch. 11/NFLN/Amazon*†
16Dec. 26 or 27Denver BroncosTBDTBD
17Sun., Jan 3at Kansas City Chiefs10:00 a.m.Ch. 2
Chargers
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Jeff Miller
Follow Us
Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement