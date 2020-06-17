Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Chargers

Bill Fox, minority owner of Chargers, died Sunday

Chargers logo
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
June 17, 2020
6:27 PM
Share

Bill Fox, a minority owner of the Chargers, died Sunday at his home in Point Loma, the team said. He was 94.

Fox invested in the team in 1966, six years after the franchise began play.

“Bill and his wife Barbara always came to games together, they were inseparable,” controlling owner Dean Spanos said. “Huge Chargers fans.

“When you’d see Bill, whether it had been a day, week or month since you’d last spent time together, he was always equally excited to see you. It didn’t matter how long it had been, he just had a way about him that made you feel special.”

Chargers
Jeff Miller

Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement