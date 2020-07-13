Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Chargers

Chargers safety Roderic Teamer suspended four games

Chargers defensive back Roderic Teamer warms up before a preseason game in 2019.
Chargers defensive back Roderic Teamer warms up before a preseason game against the Cardinals in 2019.
(Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
July 13, 2020
2:09 PM
Share

Chargers safety Roderic Teamer on Monday was suspended without pay for the first four games of the regular season because of a violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Entering his second year, he appeared in seven games as a rookie, including six starts when he filled in because of injury. He made the roster as an undrafted free agent out of Tulane.

Teamer, 23, can participate in all preseason practices and games. He will be eligible to return to the active roster Oct. 5, following the Chargers’ Week 4 game at Tampa Bay.

Sports

NFL suggests helmet face shields to protect players against coronavirus

This photo provided by Oakley shows a new face shield designed by Oakley. With NFL training camps set to start at the end of the month, the league believes it is closer to one answer when it comes to player safety in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Face shields for the players' helmets. (Oakley via AP)

Sports

NFL suggests helmet face shields to protect players against coronavirus

With NFL training camps set to start at the end of the month, the league believes it is one step closer to addressing player safety amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Advertisement

Chargers
Jeff Miller

Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement