Chargers safety Roderic Teamer suspended four games

Chargers safety Roderic Teamer on Monday was suspended without pay for the first four games of the regular season because of a violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Entering his second year, he appeared in seven games as a rookie, including six starts when he filled in because of injury. He made the roster as an undrafted free agent out of Tulane.

Teamer, 23, can participate in all preseason practices and games. He will be eligible to return to the active roster Oct. 5, following the Chargers’ Week 4 game at Tampa Bay.