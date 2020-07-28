Joey Bosa reports for coronavirus testing ahead of Chargers training camp

Defensive end Joey Bosa reported Tuesday for coronavirus testing as the Chargers’ veterans began preparations to open training camp.

The Pro Bowl pass rusher is entering the final season of his rookie contract and is scheduled to make $14.36 million this year.

There was a possibility that Bosa could have refused to report in search of an extension.

All Rams veterans reported for coronavirus testing Tuesday, a team spokesperson said, the first of several protocols before they are cleared to participate in training camp team activities.

Rookies, quarterback and players recovering from injuries were tested Monday. They will be tested again Wednesday, and veterans will be tested again Thursday.

Players and coaches are expected to meet for the first time Sunday at the team facility in Thousand Oaks.