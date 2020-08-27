Chargers call off scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to Jacob Blake shooting

The Chargers called off their scrimmage scheduled for Thursday in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake by police on Sunday in Kenosha, Wis.

In addition to widespread protests, the shooting led to several sporting events being postponed Wednesday and Thursday, including games in the NBA, WNBA and MLS. The Dodgers’ game against the San Francisco Giants also was not played Wednesday.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn made the announcement on NFL Network about an hour before practice was set to begin at SoFi Stadium, the team’s $5-billion game venue in Inglewood.

The team traveled to SoFi but then did not scrimmage. Lynn is expected to meet with the media early Thursday afternoon.

Several NFL teams canceled practice Thursday. Washington also called off its planned scrimmage.