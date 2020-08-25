Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Rams

SoFi Stadium will open without fans at Rams and Chargers games

Rams play a scrimmage for the first time at an empty SoFi Stadium.
Rams play a scrimmage for the first time at an empty SoFi Stadium. The season will start with no fans at Rams or Chargers games.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
Aug. 25, 2020
11:22 AM
The Chargers and Rams announced Tuesday that games at SoFi Stadium will be held without fans until further notice because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rams are scheduled to open the new $5-billion venue Sept. 13 against Dallas. The Chargers’ first game at SoFi is set for Sept. 20 against Kansas City.

“While not being able to open SoFi Stadium with fans in attendance is heartbreaking, we are grateful for the opportunity to play NFL football this fall,” Chargers owner Dean Spanos said in a statement. “Even though progress in the fight against COVID-19 has been uneven, the teamwork it has taken to get to the point where we can safely play regular season games has been remarkably steadfast and consistent.”

Said Rams chariman/owner Stan Kroenke in a statement: “While we are doing everything to safely open SoFi Stadium and ultimately fulfill its promise to Rams fans, the NFL and to this region, we know our ability to welcome fans into the building will be guided by the wisdom of health care experts and the policies of local, state and federal government officials. Therefore, we won’t speculate on any timeline as to when fans will be able to join us. The health and well-being of our employees, community and the nation, remains our highest concern.”

The teams announced that they will continue to work with L.A. County Department of Public Health and the City of Inglewood on a plan to accommodate fans when circumstances permit.

The NFL’s other California team, the San Francisco 49ers, also will begin their season without fans at home games.

Jeff Miller

Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

