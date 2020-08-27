Complete coverage: Athletes protest shooting of Jacob Blake
In the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting, LeBron James and other Lakers spoke about the impact of police brutality while Celtics and Raptors players talk about a possible stoppage of play.
The WNBA will extend its stoppage through Thursday’s games in light of the Jacob Blake shooting: “We needed a pause.”
The Dodgers and San Francisco Giants decided not to play their game on Wednesday to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake.
The NHL may postpone Thursday playoff games after a group of Black players requested a halt in play to show the importance of social justice activism.
The Chargers will not hold their first scrimmage at SoFi Stadium as originally scheduled Thursday in response to the Jacob Blake shooting.
While MLS decided to go on while other leagues protested, players unified forcing five of six Wednesday matches to be postponed.
Whichever side of the political spectrum you’re on in the NBA protests, imagine what it would take for someone to possibly abandon a lifelong ambition to win a title.
The Lakers decided Wednesday afternoon to join the Bucks and other NBA teams in not playing their scheduled playoff game against the Portland Trail Blazers.
After the Milwaukee Bucks decided not to play Game 5 of their playoff series Wednesday to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake, the NBA postponed all games.
The NBA’s referees marched Thursday morning in a show of support for NBA players who decided not to participate in playoff games Wednesday.
The WNBA postponed its slate of games Wednesday after players refused to participate in response to the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wis.
Although the players have decided to resume the NBA playoffs after Jacob Blake strike, social justice problems off the court need to be sorted out.
After Jacob Blake strike, NBA players agreed to resume the postseason, though Thursday’s games will be postponed as the league works out details of the restart.
Clippers coach Doc Rivers had to lead the Clippers out of the emotional funk that had trapped them two days earlier with Game 4 and Jacob Blake, columnist Helene Elliott writes.
Doc Rivers: ‘It’s amazing why we keep loving this country, and this country does not love us back’
The Clippers and Dallas Mavericks respond to the recent protests surrounding Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wis.
Here’s how the police shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man in Wisconsin, stopped the NBA playoff games in Florida.
The Lakers and Clippers were the only teams that voted to boycott the rest of the NBA playoffs in a poll that will lead to more discussions Thursday morning.