Sports

Complete coverage: Athletes protest shooting of Jacob Blake

Aug. 27, 2020
12:25 PM
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James looks on before Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series.

In the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting, LeBron James and other Lakers spoke about the impact of police brutality while Celtics and Raptors players talk about a possible stoppage of play.

Phoenix Mercury players, left, and Los Angeles Sparks players stand for a moment of silence in honor of Breonna Taylor before a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The WNBA will extend its stoppage through Thursday’s games in light of the Jacob Blake shooting: “We needed a pause.”

The Dodgers and San Francisco Giants decided not to play their game on Wednesday to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake.

"End Racism" is displayed on the scoreboard Wednesday at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

The NHL may postpone Thursday playoff games after a group of Black players requested a halt in play to show the importance of social justice activism.

SoFi Stadium, ahead of a scheduled scrimmage for the Chargers. The scrimmage was later canceled because of the Jacob Blake shooting.

The Chargers will not hold their first scrimmage at SoFi Stadium as originally scheduled Thursday in response to the Jacob Blake shooting.

A fan sits in the stands after the scheduled game between Real Salt Lake and Los Angeles FC was postponed Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Sandy, Utah. Major League Soccer players boycotted five games Wednesday night in a collective statement against racial injustice. The players' action came after all three NBA playoff games were called off in a protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin on Sunday night. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

While MLS decided to go on while other leagues protested, players unified forcing five of six Wednesday matches to be postponed.

Orlando Magic assistant coach Mike Batiste looks on before Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. NBA players made their strongest statement yet against racial injustice Wednesday when the Milwaukee Bucks didn’t take the floor for their playoff game against the Orlando Magic. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

Whichever side of the political spectrum you’re on in the NBA protests, imagine what it would take for someone to possibly abandon a lifelong ambition to win a title.

Lakers, Clippers willing to cut title drives short to protest Jacob Blake shooting
NBA players boycott? Why ‘boycott’ is not the correct term

A sign at the arena where the Rockets and Thunder decided not to play Game 5 of their playoff series on Wednesday.

The Lakers decided Wednesday afternoon to join the Bucks and other NBA teams in not playing their scheduled playoff game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

After the Milwaukee Bucks decided not to play Game 5 of their playoff series Wednesday to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake, the NBA postponed all games.

Hernandez: LeBron James, and other athletes, made the correct agonizing decision
NBA postpones games in response to Jacob Blake shooting: How we got here

A sign at the arena where the Rockets and Thunder decided not to play Game 5 of their playoff series on Wednesday.

The NBA’s referees marched Thursday morning in a show of support for NBA players who decided not to participate in playoff games Wednesday.

Minnesota Lynx players lock arms during a moment of silence in honor of Breonna Taylor before a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun, Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The WNBA postponed its slate of games Wednesday after players refused to participate in response to the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wis.

A Black Lives Matter banner hangs outside of the arena after a postponed NBA basketball first round playoff game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The game was postponed after the Milwaukee Bucks didn't take the floor in protest against racial injustice and the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

Although the players have decided to resume the NBA playoffs after Jacob Blake strike, social justice problems off the court need to be sorted out.

NBA players agree to resume season
NHL considering postponing two playoff games scheduled for Thursday

A Black Lives Matter banner hangs outside of the arena after a postponed NBA basketball first round playoff game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The game was postponed after the Milwaukee Bucks didn't take the floor in protest against racial injustice and the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

After Jacob Blake strike, NBA players agreed to resume the postseason, though Thursday’s games will be postponed as the league works out details of the restart.

Analysis: NBA season saved, social reform still at forefront for players
Lakers, Clippers willing to cut title drives short to protest Jacob Blake shooting

Clippers head coach Doc Rivers talks with guard Lou Williams.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers had to lead the Clippers out of the emotional funk that had trapped them two days earlier with Game 4 and Jacob Blake, columnist Helene Elliott writes.

Lakers, Clippers willing to cut title drives short to protest Jacob Blake shooting
Rivers: ‘It’s amazing why we keep loving this country, and this country does not love us back’

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers

The Clippers and Dallas Mavericks respond to the recent protests surrounding Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wis.

An empty court and bench are shown following the scheduled start time of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. All three NBA playoff games scheduled for Wednesday were postponed, with players around the league choosing to boycott in their strongest statement yet against racial injustice. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

Here’s how the police shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man in Wisconsin, stopped the NBA playoff games in Florida.

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers wear Black Lives Matter shirts and kneel during the national anthem prior to an NBA basketball game Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP)

The Lakers and Clippers were the only teams that voted to boycott the rest of the NBA playoffs in a poll that will lead to more discussions Thursday morning.

Lakers, Clippers willing to cut title drives short to protest Jacob Blake shooting
NBA players boycott? Why ‘boycott’ is not the correct term
