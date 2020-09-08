Chargers depth chart: How they rank

The Chargers released their first unofficial depth chart of the season Tuesday and it listed Nasir Adderley as the starter at safety in place of injured Derwin James.

Adderley, a second-round pick entering his second year, was the most likely candidate to move into the starting lineup after James had season-ending knee surgery. He will play free safety with Rayshawn Jenkins moving to strong safety, his former position.

The depth chart also listed both Denzel Perryman and rookie Kenneth Murray Jr. as starting at linebacker, along with Kyzir White. Drue Tranquill might start in place of Perryman or Murray on Sunday at Cincinnati.

Desmond King was listed as the No. 1 punt returner a year after he struggled in that role. Rookie Joe Reed is expected to return kickoffs.

Offense

WR Keenan Allen, Joe Reed

LT Sam Tevi, Trey Pipkins

LG Dan Feeney, Forrest Lamp

C Mike Pouncey, Dan Feeney

RG Trai Turner, Scott Quessenberry

RT Bryan Bulaga, Storm Norton, Tyree St. Louis

TE Hunter Henry, Virgil Green, Stephen Anderson, Donald Parham Jr.

WR Mike Williams, Jason Moore

WR Jalen Guyton, K.J. Hill

QB Tyrod Taylor, Justin Herbert, Easton Stick

RB Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson, Josh Kelley

Defense

DE Joey Bosa Isaac Rochell

DT Justin Jones, Jerry Tillery

NT Linval Joseph, Damion Square

DE Melvin Ingram, Uchenna Nwosu

LB Kyzir White, Drue Tranquill

LB Denzel Perryman, Nick Virgil

LB Kenneth Murray Jr., Emeke Egbule

CB Chris Harris Jr., Michael Davis, Brandon Facyson

S Rayshawn Jenkins, Alohi Gilman

S Nasir Adderley, Desmond King

CB Casey Hayward Jr., Desmond King, Tevaughn Campbell

Specialists

K Michael Badgley

P Ty Long

KO Ty Long

H Ty Long

LS Cole Mazza

KR Joe Reed, K.J. Hill, Desmond King

PR Desmond King, K.J. Hill, Joe Reed