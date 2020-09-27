Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Chargers

Mike Williams, Bryan Bulaga, Chris Harris Jr. suffer injuries in Chargers loss

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams makes a catch against the Carolina Panthers.
Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams makes a catch during Sunday’s loss to the Carolina Panthers. Williams left the game early because of injury.
(Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
Sep. 27, 2020
8:07 PM
Share

The Chargers began Sunday minus seven players who were projected starters entering training camp.

Then they lost three more against Carolina — wide receiver Mike Williams (hamstring), right tackle Bryan Bulaga (back) and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (foot).

All three will be reevaluated Monday, the Chargers offering no medical updates after their 21-16 loss.

Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert also had to leave at one point early in the fourth quarter after taking a hit to his ribs and having the wind knocked out of him.

Advertisement

Chargers

Justin Herbert flashes promise but struggles with turnovers in Chargers’ loss

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws against the Carolina Panthers.

Chargers

Justin Herbert flashes promise but struggles with turnovers in Chargers’ loss

A strong defensive effort keeps the Chargers in contention, but turnovers and penalties ultimately doom them in a 21-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Backup Easton Stick, who never has appeared in an NFL game, replaced Herbert. The Chargers used a timeout before snapping the ball again, however, allowing Herbert to return.

Herbert made his second career start in place of Tyrod Taylor, who is recovering from a punctured lung suffered in a pregame medical accident on Sept. 20. Taylor also is dealing with ribs that were fractured in the season opener.

A 10th-year veteran, Taylor remains out indefinitely. The Chargers have given no timetable for his return. But medical sources have indicated a typical recovery time for a punctured lung is four to six weeks.

Advertisement

In red zone

Defensively, the Chargers kept the Panthers out of the end zone five times on six trips inside the 20-yard line. They also stopped nine of 12 third-down conversion attempts.

“They kept the offense in the game,” coach Anthony Lynn said. “Overall, I thought they played their tails off.”

Chargers

Chargers practiced this last-second trick play for years. But it ended in heartbreak

Inglewood, CA, Sunday, September 27, 2020 - Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30).

Chargers

Chargers practiced this last-second trick play for years. But it ended in heartbreak

The Chargers had practiced this last-second trick play for two years, but when it came time to execute it against the Panthers on the final play of Sunday’s game, L.A. fumbled.

The one thing the Chargers didn’t do on defense was generate turnovers. They now have gone back-to-back games with no takeaways.

Advertisement

“We may have to get a little more aggressive with our calls,” Lynn said. “But our players also have to be a little more aware of when they can get those turnovers.”

Touchy call

The Chargers thought they were getting the ball at their 20-yard line to start their final drive, but
officials changed the call when replay determined that Carolina long snapper J.J. Jansen had possession and two feet down inside the one-yard line before the ball ended up in the end zone.

“I’m not sure how good of a call that was, to be honest with you,” Lynn said. “We saw it the other way.”

Chargers
Jeff Miller

Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement