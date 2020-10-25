Chargers’ 39-29 victory over the Jaguars by the numbers

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Chargers’ victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars at SoFi Stadium on Sunday:



1

Touchdowns scored by the Chargers in the third quarter in their first five games before scoring three Sunday against the Jaguars.



1983

The year the last Chargers quarterback threw at least three touchdown passes and ran for at least one other. Dan Fouts accomplished the feat in 1983, and rookie Justin Herbert did so against the Jaguars on Sunday. Herbert was also the Chargers’ leading rusher with 66 yards, a franchise-record total for a quarterback.



2

Herbert became the second NFL rookie quarterback to throw at least three touchdown passes in three consecutive games. Houston’s Deshaun Watson is the other.

6

Consecutive games the Jaguars have allowed at least 30 points. According to the NFL, that’s tied for the longest streak in league history. Jacksonville lost all six games.

Summary

Jacksonville 0 14 15 0 — 29

CHARGERS 9 7 20 3 — 39

First Quarter

CHARGERS — Field goal Badgley 35, 10:15. Drive: 9 plays, 77 yards, 3:48. Key plays: Herbert 14 pass to Jackson, Herbert 31 run, Herbert 27 pass to K.Allen. CHARGERS 3, Jacksonville 0.

CHARGERS — Reed 7 run (kick failed), :05. Drive: 11 plays, 71 yards, 5:39. Key plays: Herbert 8 pass to Kelley on 3rd-and-8, Herbert 10 pass to K.Allen, Herbert 26 pass to K.Allen. CHARGERS 9, Jacksonville 0.

Second Quarter

CHARGERS — Parham 22 pass from Herbert (Badgley kick), 10:34. Drive: 6 plays, 62 yards, 2:59. Key plays: Herbert 9 pass to K.Allen on 3rd-and-7, Herbert 11 pass to Henry. CHARGERS 16, Jacksonville 0.

Jacksonville — J.Robinson 4 run (J.Robinson run), 7:46. Drive: 6 plays, 78 yards, 2:48. Key plays: Westbrook kick return to Jacksonville 22, Minshew 26 pass to Chark, Minshew 36 pass to Shenault on 3rd-and-6. CHARGERS 16, Jacksonville 8.

Jacksonville — J.Robinson 9 pass from Minshew (pass failed), :11. Drive: 11 plays, 67 yards, 3:41. Key plays: J.Robinson 14 run, J.Robinson 13 run, J.Robinson 10 run on 3rd-and-3, Minshew 13 pass to C.Johnson on 3rd-and-9. CHARGERS 16, Jacksonville 14.

Third Quarter

Jacksonville — Thomas 16 blocked punt return (Lambo kick), 13:21. Jacksonville 21, CHARGERS 16.

CHARGERS — Green 26 pass from Herbert (run failed), 5:25. Drive: 6 plays, 47 yards, 2:56. Key plays: Herbert 11 pass to K.Allen on 3rd-and-9, Watson 5-yard defensive holding penalty on 3rd-and-6. CHARGERS 22, Jacksonville 21.

Jacksonville — Conley 28 pass from Minshew (Ellefson pass from Minshew), 2:54. Drive: 6 plays, 74 yards, 2:31. Key plays: Westbrook kick return to Jacksonville 26, Minshew 12 pass to Cole, Perryman 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty. Jacksonville 29, CHARGERS 22.

CHARGERS — Guyton 70 pass from Herbert (Badgley kick), 1:56. Drive: 2 plays, 80 yards, 00:58. Key plays: Reed kick return to Chargers’ 20, Herbert 10 pass to Jackson. Jacksonville 29, CHARGERS 29.

CHARGERS — Herbert 5 run (Badgley kick), :05. Drive: 4 plays, 19 yards, 1:42. CHARGERS 36, Jacksonville 29.

Fourth Quarter

CHARGERS — Field goal Badgley 35, 6:26. Drive: 11 plays, 73 yards, 4:36. Key plays: Herbert 14 run on 3rd-and-3, Herbert 14 pass to K.Allen, Herbert 10 pass to Kelley, Smoot 15-yard roughing the passer penalty. CHARGERS 39, Jacksonville 29.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: JACKSONVILLE, J.Robinson 22-119, Minshew 4-21, Shenault 1-0. CHARGERS, Herbert 9-66, Kelley 12-29, Reed 2-14, Jackson 5-12, Johnson 2-10, Pope 1-6, Stick 1-(minus 2).

PASSING: JACKSONVILLE, Minshew 14-27-0-173. CHARGERS, Herbert 27-43-0-347, Stick 1-1-0-4.

RECEIVING: JACKSONVILLE, J.Robinson 4-18, Shenault 3-44, O’Shaughnessy 3-32, Conley 1-28, Chark 1-26, Johnson 1-13, Cole 1-12. CHARGERS, Allen 10-125, Jackson 5-43, Kelley 5-24, Henry 3-23, Guyton 2-84, Green 1-26, Parham 1-22, Williams 1-4.

PUNT RETURNS: JACKSONVILLE, Westbrook 3-36. CHARGERS, King 3-7.

KICKOFF RETURNS: JACKSONVILLE, Westbrook 4-89. CHARGERS, Reed 2-29.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: JACKSONVILLE, J.Jones 6-2-0, Henderson 5-3-0, Hamilton 4-4-0, Watson 4-3-0, Schobert 3-6-0, Williams 3-4-0, Herndon 3-2-0, D.Allen 2-0-0, Bryan 1-1-.5, Smoot 1-1-.5, Correa 1-1-0, Chaisson 1-0-0, S.Jones 1-0-0, Scott 1-0-0, Thomas 1-0-0, Costin 0-3-0, Gotsis 0-1-0, Reid 0-1-0. CHARGERS, Jenkins 7-1-0, Joseph 3-2-0, Murray 3-2-0, King 3-1-1, Adderley 3-0-0, White 2-5-.5, Nwosu 2-2-1.5, Square 2-1-1, Bosa 2-1-.5, Perryman 2-1-0, Hayward 1-1-0, Davis 1-0-0, Tillery 1-0-0, Jones 0-2-0, Rochell 0-1-.5.

INTERCEPTIONS: JACKSONVILLE, None. CHARGERS, None.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: CHARGERS, Badgley 48.

Officials — Referee Clete Blakeman, Ump Fred Bryan, HL Mark Hittner, LJ Tom Stephan, FJ Joe Blubaugh, SJ Michael Banks, BJ Scott Edwards, Replay Mike Chase.

Attendance — 0.

