Chargers’ 19-16 victory over the Denver Broncos by the numbers

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Chargers’ 19-16 victory over the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Sunday:



28

Touchdown passes for Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert this season, passing Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield (27) for the NFL record by a rookie.



4

Herbert becomes the fourth rookie quarterback to surpass 4,000 yards passing, joining Andrew Luck, Cam Newton and Jameis Winston. Herbert has 4,034 yards. Luck is first with 4,374.



11

Consecutive games Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock has turned over the ball, the longest active streak in the NFL. The Chargers intercepted two of his passes, one by Casey Hayward Jr. in the end zone and the second by wideout Mike Williams on a last-second desperation pass.

4

Field goals made by the Chargers’ Michael Badgley, including the game-winner from 37 yards with 41 seconds remaining. Badgley had missed four of his previous seven field-goal attempts.

Summary

Denver 0 0 3 13 — 16

CHARGERS 3 10 0 6 — 19

First Quarter

CHARGERS — Field goal Badgley 37, 12:53. Drive: 5 plays, 20 yards, 2:07. Key plays: Adderley kick return to Denver 39, Herbert 14 pass to S.Anderson. CHARGERS 3, Denver 0.

Second Quarter

CHARGERS — Ekeler 9 pass from Herbert (Badgley kick), 8:23. Drive: 9 plays, 73 yards, 4:58. Key plays: Herbert 25 pass to M.Williams on 3rd-and-2, Herbert 10 pass to M.Williams, Herbert 10 pass to T.Johnson. CHARGERS 10, Denver 0.

CHARGERS — Field goal Badgley 43, 2:38. Drive: 9 plays, 40 yards, 3:48. Key plays: Herbert 29 pass to Guyton on 3rd-and-8, Herbert 14 pass to T.Johnson. CHARGERS 13, Denver 0.

Third Quarter

Denver — Field goal McManus 30, 5:07. Drive: 8 plays, 41 yards, 3:42. Key plays: Lock 18 pass to Hamilton, Freeman 10 run. CHARGERS 13, Denver 3.

Fourth Quarter

CHARGERS — Field goal Badgley 25, 14:50. Drive: 11 plays, 68 yards, 5:17. Key plays: Herbert 26 pass to Parham, Herbert 11 pass to Ekeler on 3rd-and-19, Herbert 10 run on 4th-and-8, Herbert 23 pass to S.Anderson. CHARGERS 16, Denver 3.

Denver — Field goal McManus 50, 11:18. Drive: 9 plays, 48 yards, 3:32. Key plays: Spencer kick return to Denver 21, Lock 12 pass to Hamilton, Spencer 9 run on 3rd-and-1, Lock 15 pass to Fant. CHARGERS 16, Denver 6.

Denver — Lock 1 run (McManus kick), 6:31. Drive: 11 plays, 72 yards, 3:50. Key plays: Lock 10 pass to Jeudy on 3rd-and-5, Lock 27 pass to Patrick on 4th-and-7, Lock 15 pass to Hamilton. CHARGERS 16, Denver 13.

Denver — Field goal McManus 52, 2:42. Drive: 6 plays, 25 yards, 2:43. Key plays: Lock 19 pass to Fant, Lock 4 pass to Freeman on 3rd-and-10. Denver 16, CHARGERS 16.

CHARGERS — Field goal Badgley 37, :41. Drive: 7 plays, 56 yards, 2:01. Key plays: Ekeler 11 run, Herbert 23 pass to Guyton, Ekeler 23 run. CHARGERS 19, Denver 16.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: DENVER, Gordon 16-79, Freeman 2-16, Lock 5-15, Bellamy 3-11, Spencer 1-9, Hamler 1-3. CHARGERS, Ekeler 10-45, Herbert 4-26, Ballage 4-14, Jackson 2-4.

PASSING: DENVER, Lock 24-47-2-264. CHARGERS, Herbert 21-33-0-253.

RECEIVING: DENVER, Fant 6-65, Jeudy 6-61, Hamilton 5-77, Patrick 3-39, Freeman 2-7, Spencer 1-10, Bellamy 1-5. CHARGERS, Williams 4-54, Anderson 4-48, Guyton 3-43, Johnson 3-26, Ekeler 3-23, Parham 2-47, Ballage 2-12.

PUNT RETURNS: DENVER, Spencer 3-46. CHARGERS, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS: DENVER, Spencer 5-111. CHARGERS, Adderley 3-107.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: DENVER, Ojemudia 7-0-0, Parks 6-0-0, Jewell 5-0-0, Reed 3-2-1, Simmons 3-1-0, Bausby 3-0-0, Johnson 2-5-0, D.Jones 2-1-1, Jackson 2-0-0, Motley 2-0-0, Harris 1-3-0, Attaochu 1-1-0, Chickillo 0-1-0, Walker 0-1-0. CHARGERS, Murray 7-2-0, Davis 5-4-0, Adderley 5-2-0, Perryman 5-2-0, Addae 4-4-.5, Harris 3-3-.5, Jones 3-1-0, Rochell 3-1-0, Joseph 2-5-0, Vigil 1-2-1, Campbell 1-1-0, Square 1-1-0, Hayward 1-0-0, Broughton 0-1-0, Gaziano 0-1-0, Gilman 0-1-0, Lemonier 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: DENVER, None. CHARGERS, Hayward 1-9, Williams 1-0.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: DENVER, McManus 37.

Officials — Referee Shawn Hochuli, Ump Ramon George, HL Sarah Thomas, LJ Carl Johnson, FJ Tom Hill, SJ Chad Hill, BJ Mark Perlman, Replay Brian Matoren.

Attendance — 0.

