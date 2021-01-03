Chargers’ 38-21 win over the Kansas City Chiefs by the numbers
Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Chargers’ 38-21 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday:
31
Touchdown passes for Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert this season, increasing his rookie record. He is the first rookie to reach 30.
6
Games with three or more touchdown passes this season for Herbert, the most by a rookie in the Super Bowl era.
396
Completions for Herbert this season, another rookie record. Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz had held the record with 379.
5
Rushing touchdowns for Herbert this season, the most by a Chargers quarterback in a season in the Super Bowl era.
10
Games with multiple touchdown passes for Herbert, also a rookie record. He was tied with Baker Mayfield at nine.
31-5
The Chiefs’ record against AFC West teams since the 2015 season.
Summary
CHARGERS 7 17 7 7 — 38
Kansas City 7 7 0 7 — 21
|First Quarter
KANSAS CITY — Pringle 3 pass from Henne (Butker kick), 11:19. Drive: 7 plays, 56 yards, 3:41. Key plays: Fenton kick return to Kansas City 44, Henne 37 pass to Thompson on 3rd-and-9. Kansas City 7, CHARGERS 0.
CHARGERS — Parham 8 pass from Herbert (Badgley kick), 4:23. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 6:56. Key plays: Herbert 17 pass to Anderson, Herbert 11 pass to M.Williams. CHARGERS 7, Kansas City 7.
|Second Quarter
KANSAS CITY — Thompson 1 run (Butker kick), 13:41. Drive: 12 plays, 72 yards, 5:42. Key plays: Fenton kick return to Kansas City 28, Henne 11 pass to Robinson, Henne 18 pass to Hardman, Henne 12 pass to Pringle on 3rd-and-7. Kansas City 14, CHARGERS 7.
CHARGERS — Ekeler 4 pass from Herbert (Badgley kick), 9:51. Drive: 4 plays, 17 yards, 2:06. CHARGERS 14, Kansas City 14.
CHARGERS — safety, 1:43. Drive: 2 plays, -1 yards, 00:11. CHARGERS 16, Kansas City 14.
CHARGERS — Herbert 1 run (Jackson pass from Herbert), :16. Drive: 5 plays, 59 yards, 1:27. Key plays: Herbert 12 pass to M.Williams, Thornhill 15-yard illegal substitution penalty, Keyes 21-yard defensive pass interference penalty. CHARGERS 24, Kansas City 14.
|Third Quarter
CHARGERS — M.Williams 48 pass from Herbert (Badgley kick), :47. Drive: 6 plays, 70 yards, 3:17. CHARGERS 31, Kansas City 14.
|Fourth Quarter
KANSAS CITY — Thompson 8 pass from Henne (Butker kick), 11:49. Drive: 9 plays, 74 yards, 3:58. Key plays: Pringle kick return to Kansas City 26, Henne 10 pass to Dieter, Henne 12 pass to Thompson, Henne 31 pass to Pringle on 3rd-and-8. CHARGERS 31, Kansas City 21.
CHARGERS — Ballage 1 run (Badgley kick), 8:09. Drive: 6 plays, 77 yards, 3:40. Key plays: Adderley kick return to CHARGERS 23, Herbert 27 pass to Johnson, Jackson 34 run. CHARGERS 38, Kansas City 21.
|INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: CHARGERS, Jackson 9-72, Ballage 13-36, Ekeler 7-18, Herbert 6-9. KANSAS CITY, Thompson 14-45, Sherman 1-6, Henne 2-0.
PASSING: CHARGERS, Herbert 22-31-0-302. KANSAS CITY, Henne 23-32-0-218.
RECEIVING: CHARGERS, Williams 6-108, Ekeler 6-33, Anderson 3-52, Parham 3-37, Johnson 2-35, Jackson 1-32, Nabers 1-5. KANSAS CITY, Thompson 7-65, Robinson 6-58, Pringle 4-52, Hardman 2-25, Yelder 2-6, Dieter 1-10, Williams 1-2.
PUNT RETURNS: CHARGERS, None. KANSAS CITY, Hardman 1-0.
KICKOFF RETURNS: CHARGERS, Adderley 1-18, Hill 1-7. KANSAS CITY, Fenton 3-89, Pringle 3-77.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: CHARGERS, Perryman 5-2-0, Adderley 5-0-0, Harris 3-1-0, Campbell 3-0-0, Davis 3-0-0, Jones 2-2-0, Rochell 2-0-1, Tillery 2-0-0, Joseph 1-2-0, Murray 1-2-0, Gilman 1-1-0, Square 1-0-0, Vigil 1-0-0, Watkins 1-0-0. KANSAS CITY, Harris 7-3-0, Keyes 6-1-0, Watts 5-2-0, T.Ward 5-0-1, Baker 4-1-1, Thornhill 4-1-0, Wilson 4-1-0, Danna 2-0-0, Saunders 2-0-0, Fenton 1-2-0, Pennel 1-2-0, Hamilton 1-1-0, Okafor 1-0-1, Gay 1-0-0, Wharton 0-2-0.
INTERCEPTIONS: CHARGERS, None. KANSAS CITY, None.
FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.
Officials — Referee Clete Blakeman, Ump Ruben Fowler, HL Jerry Bergman, LJ Tom Stephan, FJ Joe Blubaugh, SJ Michael Banks, BJ Scott Helverson, Replay Mike Chase.
Attendance — 13,240.
