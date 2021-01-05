Anthony Lynn says coaching the Chargers was ‘an absolute privilege’

Anthony Lynn released a statement Tuesday through the Chargers thanking the team for the opportunity to serve as head coach.

He called the chance “an absolute privilege.”

Lynn was fired Monday after compiling a record of 33-31 in four years. The Chargers finished the 2020 season with four consecutive victories and a 7-9 record.

In full, Lynn’s statement read:

“Growing up, coaches were like father figures to me. At every stage of life, I’ve had a coach that influenced me — including my time as an NFL player. That’s why I wanted to be a coach. For the Spanos family to give me the opportunity to be their head coach these past four years, I just can’t thank them enough. It’s been an absolute privilege to represent the Los Angeles Chargers on and off the field, and I’m grateful to our staff, coaches, players and everyone in the community who has been so supportive throughout my time with the organization.”

Lynn, 52, has been a longtime coach in the NFL and is expected to join another organization.

The Chargers have begun the process of finding his replacement. They have requested interviews with at least seven NFL assistants, five of whom are prepping for the playoffs: Brandon Staley (Rams), Eric Bieniemy (Kansas City), Joe Brady (Carolina), Brian Daboll (Buffalo), Matt Eberflus (Indianapolis), Robert Saleh (San Francisco) and Arthur Smith (Tennessee).

They are scheduled to meet with former longtime Dallas head coach Jason Garrett, who just finished his first season as offensive coordinator with the New York Giants.

The Chargers also have been linked to Urban Meyer, who won three national titles as a college coach and could be looking to return to the profession, this time in the NFL.