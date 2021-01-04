Chargers’ search will include coaches who can help development of Justin Herbert

Four years ago, when they were launching in Los Angeles, the Chargers hired the offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills.

Despite all his positive attributes, and there were many, Anthony Lynn was unable to fully capitalize on a roster loaded with talent. The Chargers fired him Monday at the end of a 7-9 season, with his teams going 12-20 over the last two years.

The Chargers are going to take a hard look at Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, as will the other five teams looking for a head coach. The Chiefs have the league’s No. 1 offense, and the architect of that, Andy Reid, has endorsed Bieniemy as a future head coach.

To this point, Bieniemy hasn’t bowled over prospective employers the way he did would-be tacklers as a running back, but, with the buzz surrounding him and the success of the Chiefs, he appears destined to wind up with the top job somewhere.

“He’s got a couple, three different things that he’s looking at, and there might be more as the day goes on — they come in kind of in groups here,” Reid said of Bieniemy on Monday. “But he’ll take care of business today with a couple of them and then move on with the remainders. He’s got a couple, three days here to deal with them before we actually practice on Thursday. So, it’s a good time to get that done, and in the meantime, the assistants, we keep rolling.”

The No. 1 priority of the Chargers is the continued development of quarterback Justin Herbert, who was phenomenal in his rookie season.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a generational talent who, at 25, already has one Super Bowl ring and could have another soon. He’s the face of the Chiefs, and one of the NFL’s top stars. Bieniemy has certainly played a role in that success, although he still stands in the long shadow of Reid, among the great offensive minds in the game. Reid has the final say on the offense, and he’s vague when asked about Bieniemy’s contribution to the play calling.

There is a renewed emphasis in the NFL on adhering to the Rooney Rule, which mandates teams interview minority candidates for top leadership positions. Of the five head coaching openings in the 2019-20 cycle, none went to Black coaches and Washington’s Ron Rivera was the lone minority candidate hired.

In a league with roughly 70% Black players, the season began with just three Black head coaches: Lynn, Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin and Miami’s Brian Flores. During the season, two more Black head coaches — Raheem Morris in Atlanta and Romeo Crennel in Houston — joined their ranks on an interim basis.

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has rounded Josh Allen into an elite NFL quarterback. (Ron Schwane / Associated Press)

The Chargers also should consider going back to Buffalo for their answer. Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, at the controls of the NFL’s No. 2 offense, has proved his ability to develop quarterbacks.

There was a lot of debate surrounding quarterback Josh Allen when the Bills made him the No. 7 pick in 2019, the third quarterback off the board after Kyler Murray and Daniel Jones. The 6-foot-5 Allen, who played at Wyoming, had the prototypical build to play quarterback in the league but completed only 56.2% of his passes in college. With the smaller passing windows in the NFL, that modest college completion percentage was bound to go in the wrong direction.

But, under the guidance of Daboll, Allen has rounded into an elite pro quarterback who this year broke every significant passing record in a franchise that boasts Hall of Famer Jim Kelly.

Allen, squarely in the most-valuable-player conversation, threw for 4,544 yards with 37 touchdown passes and eight rushing touchdowns this season. He’s the first player in NFL history with at least 4,500 yards passing, 35 touchdown passes and five rushing touchdowns in a single season.

