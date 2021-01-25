Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Chargers

Renaldo Hill expected to be Chargers’ defensive coordinator as more coaches lined up

Denver Broncos defensive backs coach Renaldo Hill gives instructions during practice.
Denver Broncos defensive backs coach Renaldo Hill is expected to become the Chargers’ defensive coordinator.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
Share

Brandon Staley’s staff with the Chargers continued to take shape Monday with the expected addition of defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill.

Though the Chargers have announced nothing officially, Hill and the team are finalizing terms, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Hill, 42, spent the last two seasons as Denver’s secondary coach. He was a defensive assistant for Miami in 2018 and, before that, coached collegiately for five years, at Wyoming and Pittsburgh.

A former defensive back, Hill played in the NFL for 10 years, finishing his career with the Broncos on 2010.

Advertisement

At his introductory news conference last week, Staley said he will call the defensive plays in 2021. The Chargers hired Staley after he served one season as the Rams’ defensive coordinator.

Staley also has had discussions with longtime New Orleans assistant Joe Lombardi about becoming the Chargers’ offensive coordinator.

Chargers

Brandon Staley already networking in his new role as Chargers coach

Brandon Staley readies to sign a deal to become the 17th head coach in Chargers history.

Chargers

Brandon Staley already networking in his new role as Chargers coach

Chargers coach Brandon Staley says he has been preparing for this job since he was a kid, always thinking about the day he and the NFL would meet.

Lombardi, 49, has had two stints with the Saints totaling 12 seasons. He was Detroit’s offensive coordinator in 2014-15 under Jim Caldwell.

Advertisement

Those Lions teams finished 18-14 and, statistically, in the middle of the NFL’s offensive rankings. They struggled to run the ball, relying mostly on quarterback Matthew Stafford and a passing game that featured Calvin Johnson and Golden Tate.

Lombardi, who is the grandson of Vince Lombardi, was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Mercyhurst University in 2005, when Staley played his final college season for the Lakers.

Chargers

Hernández: Chargers bolting into the unknown quite a bit with Brandon Staley

New Chargers head coach Brandon Staley answers questions during his introductory news conference.

Chargers

Hernández: Chargers bolting into the unknown quite a bit with Brandon Staley

Brandon Staley’s introductory news conference revealed little about the man whose rise into the Chargers’ head coaching job remains a bit of a mystery.

More Coverage

Granderson: Eric Bieniemy, Brandon Staley and the NFL’s coaching hire disgrace
Brandon Staley already networking in his new role as Chargers coach

The Chargers also are expected to hire Derius Swinton as their special teams coordinator. Swinton, 35, was a special teams assistant in 2020 for Arizona. He has an extensive background with NFL special teams, starting in 2009 when he was hired as a quality control coach by the St. Louis Rams.

Advertisement

Among Staley’s other hires to date are Joe Barry (linebackers), Jay Rodgers (defensive line) and Frank Smith (run-game coordinator).

Former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn reportedly will become the Lions’ offensive coordinator while Shane Steichen, the Chargers’ ex-offensive coordinator, is taking the same job with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Chargers
Jeff Miller

Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Advertisement
Advertisement