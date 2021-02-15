Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Chargers

Former Chargers wide receiver Vincent Jackson found dead in hotel room

San Diego Chargers wide receiver Vincent Jackson looks on during a game.
San Diego Chargers wide receiver Vincent Jackson looks on during a divisional playoff game against the New York Jets in January 2010. Jackson was found dead Monday.
(Chris Park / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Share
BRANDON, Fla. — 

Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead Monday at a Florida hotel room, days after authorities spoke with him as part of a welfare check, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Jackson, 38, who was a South Tampa resident, checked in to a hotel room in Brandon on Jan. 11 and had been staying in a room since then.

Jackson’s family reported him missing on Wednesday. Two days later, deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office located Jackson at the Homewood Suites and spoke with him.

After assessing Jackson’s well-being, the missing persons case was canceled.

Advertisement

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson
Vincent Jackson played the final five years of his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before retiring after the 2016 season.
(Associated Press)

Jackson was found dead around 11:30 a.m. Monday in his hotel room by a housekeeper.

There were no signs of trauma, deputies said. The medical examiner’s office has yet to assess the cause of death.

Jackson played for the San Diego Chargers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his 12-year career in the NFL. He was selected to the Pro Bowl three times.

ChargersObituaries
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
Advertisement
Advertisement