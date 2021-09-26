Chargers’ 30-24 road victory over the Chiefs by the numbers

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Chargers’ 30-24 road victory over the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday:

4

Consecutive victories for the Chargers in AFC West games. They had lost nine in a row before the winning streak.

2019

The year when the Chiefs previously had lost two games in a row, losing in Weeks 5 and 6 of that championship season.

31-5

The Chiefs’ record in their last 36 games in the AFC West.

7

Number of games in which Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has throw at least three touchdown passes. He had four against the Chiefs. No other Chargers quarterback had more than four such games in their first two seasons.

98

Average yards receiving for Mike Williams in the Chargers’ first three games. Against the Chiefs, he topped 100 for the first time this season — 122 yards in seven catches and two touchdowns. He has four touchdown receptions in three games.

Summary

CHARGERS 0 14 0 16 — 30

Kansas City 0 3 14 7 — 24

Second Quarter

CHARGERS — Allen 4 pass from Herbert (kick failed), 13:57. Drive: 9 plays, 51 yards, 3:51. Key plays: Herbert 2 run on 3rd-and-1, Herbert 11 pass to M.Williams, Herbert 19 pass to Parham. CHARGERS 6, Kansas City 0.

CHARGERS — Ekeler 16 pass from Herbert (M.Williams pass from Herbert), 7:36. Drive: 6 plays, 53 yards, 3:19. Key play: Herbert 20 pass to M.Williams. CHARGERS 14, Kansas City 0.

KANSAS CITY — Field goal Butker 34, :19. Drive: 11 plays, 70 yards, 2:14. Key plays: Mahomes 15 pass to Kelce on 3rd-and-5, Mahomes 28 pass to Kelce, Edwards-Helaire 14 run on 3rd-and-3, Mahomes 6 pass to Robinson on 3rd-and-15. CHARGERS 14, Kansas City 3.

Third Quarter

KANSAS CITY — Fortson 2 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 9:15. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 5:45. Key plays: Mahomes 11 pass to Robinson, Edwards-Helaire 10 run, Mahomes 12 pass to T.Hill on 3rd-and-6, Mahomes 10 pass to Hardman. CHARGERS 14, Kansas City 10.

KANSAS CITY — Edwards-Helaire 10 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 3:35. Drive: 10 plays, 70 yards, 4:09. Key plays: Mahomes 23 pass to Kelce on 3rd-and-10, Mahomes 18 pass to T.Hill. Kansas City 17, CHARGERS 14.

Fourth Quarter

CHARGERS — M.Williams 20 pass from Herbert (Vizcaino kick), 13:39. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 4:56. Key plays: Herbert 21 pass to Cook on 3rd-and-1, Herbert 11 pass to Allen, Herbert 9 pass to Allen on 4th-and-4. CHARGERS 21, Kansas City 17.

KANSAS CITY — Hardman 8 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:43. Drive: 13 plays, 72 yards, 6:56. Key plays: Pringle kick return to Kansas City 28, Edwards-Helaire 12 run, Mahomes 11 pass to T.Hill. Kansas City 24, CHARGERS 21.

CHARGERS — Field goal Vizcaino 24, 2:14. Drive: 12 plays, 69 yards, 4:29. Key plays: Rountree kick return to CHARGERS 25, Herbert 43 pass to M.Williams, Ekeler 11 run. CHARGERS 24, Kansas City 24.

CHARGERS — M.Williams 4 pass from Herbert (kick failed), :32. Drive: 8 plays, 59 yards, 1:10. Key plays: Gilman 1 interception return to CHARGERS 41, Herbert 15 pass to Allen on 3rd-and-2, Herbert 16 pass to M.Williams. CHARGERS 30, Kansas City 24.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: CHARGERS, Ekeler 11-55, Herbert 4-16, Guyton 1-3, Rountree 4-3, Jackson 2-0. KANSAS CITY, Edwards-Helaire 17-100, Mahomes 4-45, Darre.Williams 7-28, Hill 1-11, Hardman 1-2.

PASSING: CHARGERS, Herbert 26-39-0-281. KANSAS CITY, Mahomes 27-44-2-260.

RECEIVING: CHARGERS, Allen 8-50, Williams 7-122, Ekeler 6-52, Cook 2-27, Nabers 2-11, Parham 1-19. KANSAS CITY, Kelce 7-104, Hill 5-56, Hardman 3-33, Robinson 2-17, Pringle 2-12, Darre.Williams 2-11, Edwards-Helaire 2-9, Fortson 2-7, Bell 1-6, Gray 1-5.

PUNT RETURNS: CHARGERS, Hill 1-0. KANSAS CITY, Hardman 2-7.

KICKOFF RETURNS: CHARGERS, Rountree 2-37. KANSAS CITY, Pringle 1-30.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: CHARGERS, Adderley 7-2-0, Tranquill 6-2-.5, Gilman 6-0-0, White 5-3-1, Joseph 4-4-0, Campbell 3-1-0, James 3-1-0, Davis 2-1-0, Murray 2-1-0, Bosa 1-2-.5, Rumph 1-1-0, Samuel 1-1-0, Tillery 1-1-0, Fackrell 1-0-0, Nwosu 1-0-0, Webb 1-0-0, Covington 0-3-0, Gaziano 0-1-0. KANSAS CITY, Sorensen 5-2-0, Sneed 5-1-0, Mathieu 5-0-0, Hitchens 4-1-0, Bolton 3-4-0, Baker 3-0-0, Fenton 2-2-0, Danna 2-0-1, Nnadi 2-0-0, Niemann 1-2-0, Reed 1-2-0, Hughes 1-1-0, Jones 1-1-0, Okafor 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: CHARGERS, Gilman 1-1, Samuel 1-0. KANSAS CITY, None.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee Shawn Hochuli, Ump Terry Killens, HL Ed Camp, LJ Greg Bradley, FJ Tom Hill, SJ Chad Hill, BJ Rich Martinez, Replay Tyler Cerimeli.

