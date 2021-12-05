Chargers’ 41-22 road win over Cincinnati Bengals by the numbers

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Chargers’ 41-22 road victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday:

16

Points scored by the Chargers in the first quarter, their most in a first quarter since Week 4 of the 2012 season at Kansas City.

22

Consecutive points scored by the Bengals after falling behind, 24-0. They nearly tied the score, but Joe Mixon was stopped on a two-point conversion run attempt in the third quarter.

6-0

Record of Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert when he has a 100-plus passer rating this season. He is 1-5 when his rating is sub-100. Herbert completed 26 of 35 passes for 317 yards and three touchdowns, with an interception, for a rating of 118.4.

11

Games in which Herbert has thrown at least three touchdown passes in his first two seasons. Only Dan Marino has more (13) in his first two seasons.

6

Chargers’ sacks by six different players, with Uchenna Nwosu leading the way with two.

Summary

CHARGERS 16 8 0 17 — 41

Cincinnati 0 13 9 0 — 22

First Quarter

CHARGERS — K.Allen 4 pass from Herbert (kick failed), 11:31. Drive: 10 plays, 55 yards, 3:29. Key plays: Roberts kick return to CHARGERS 45, Herbert 10 pass to K.Allen on 3rd-and-9, Herbert 41 pass to M.Williams. CHARGERS 6, Cincinnati 0.

CHARGERS — Field goal D.Hopkins 43, 6:28. Drive: 4 plays, 4 yards, 2:19. Key play: Herbert 10 pass to Ekeler on 3rd-and-16. CHARGERS 9, Cincinnati 0.

CHARGERS — K.Allen 7 pass from Herbert (D.Hopkins kick), 1:34. Drive: 5 plays, 73 yards, 2:54. Key plays: M.Davis 0 interception return to CHARGERS 29, Herbert 47 pass to M.Williams. CHARGERS 16, Cincinnati 0.

Second Quarter

CHARGERS — Guyton 44 pass from Herbert (Herbert pass from K.Allen), 10:12. Drive: 3 plays, 58 yards, 1:25. CHARGERS 24, Cincinnati 0.

Cincinnati — Higgins 29 pass from Burrow (kick failed), 7:39. Drive: 7 plays, 70 yards, 2:33. Key plays: Burrow 32 pass to Boyd on 3rd-and-4, Burrow 16 pass to Boyd. CHARGERS 24, Cincinnati 6.

Cincinnati — Burrow 6 run (McPherson kick), 2:40. Drive: 3 plays, 14 yards, 1:29. CHARGERS 24, Cincinnati 13.

Third Quarter

Cincinnati — Field goal McPherson 48, 9:53. Drive: 11 plays, 45 yards, 5:07. Key plays: Burrow 9 pass to Higgins on 3rd-and-3, Burrow 20 pass to Boyd on 3rd-and-3, Burrow 12 pass to Higgins on 3rd-and-20. CHARGERS 24, Cincinnati 16.

Cincinnati — Mixon 7 run (run failed), 7:10. Drive: 5 plays, 33 yards, 1:50. Key plays: Burrow 9 pass to Chase on 3rd-and-4, Mixon 10 run. CHARGERS 24, Cincinnati 22.

Fourth Quarter

CHARGERS — Campbell 61 fumble return (D.Hopkins kick), 13:43. CHARGERS 31, Cincinnati 22.

CHARGERS — Ekeler 1 run (D.Hopkins kick), 10:49. Drive: 4 plays, 53 yards, 2:03. Key plays: Herbert 18 pass to M.Williams, Herbert 33 pass to Guyton. CHARGERS 38, Cincinnati 22.

CHARGERS — Field goal D.Hopkins 43, 1:10. Drive: 7 plays, 15 yards, 3:49. Key plays: Jackson 3 run on 3rd-and-3, Jackson 2 run on 3rd-and-7. CHARGERS 41, Cincinnati 22.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: CHARGERS, Ekeler 14-59, Jackson 6-15, Herbert 1-6, Guyton 1-(minus 1). CINCINNATI, Mixon 19-54, Perine 5-36, Burrow 1-6.

PASSING: CHARGERS, Herbert 26-35-1-317. CINCINNATI, Burrow 24-40-2-300.

RECEIVING: CHARGERS, Williams 5-110, Ekeler 5-45, Allen 5-34, Guyton 4-90, Cook 3-29, Jackson 2-6, Parham 2-3. CINCINNATI, Higgins 9-138, Boyd 5-85, Chase 5-52, Uzomah 3-20, Perine 2-5.

PUNT RETURNS: CHARGERS, Roberts 2-18. CINCINNATI, Irwin 1-5.

KICKOFF RETURNS: CHARGERS, Roberts 3-99. CINCINNATI, P.Williams 3-52.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: CHARGERS, White 7-3-0, Tranquill 6-4-1, Campbell 4-2-0, C.Harris 4-0-0, James 3-4-.5, Adderley 2-5-.5, Jones 2-1-1, Rumph 2-1-1, Nwosu 2-0-2, Covington 2-0-0, Davis 2-0-0, Fehoko 1-1-0, Bosa 1-0-0, Herbert 1-0-0, Niemann 1-0-0, Palmer 1-0-0, Tillery 1-0-0, Fackrell 0-1-0, Gaziano 0-1-0, Marshall 0-1-0, Ogbongbemiga 0-1-0. CINCINNATI, Bachie 6-3-0, Hilton 6-3-0, Bates 4-2-0, Pratt 3-6-0, Bell 3-3-1, Awuzie 3-0-0, B.Hill 1-4-.5, Hubbard 1-4-.5, Hendrickson 1-3-1, L.Wilson 1-2-0, Ogunjobi 1-1-1, Apple 1-1-0, Chase 1-0-0, Hargreaves 0-2-0, C.Sample 0-1-0, Tupou 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: CHARGERS, Davis 1-0, C.Harris 1-0. CINCINNATI, Awuzie 1-0.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee Shawn Hochuli, Ump Terry Killens, HL Ed Camp, LJ Greg Bradley, FJ Tom Hill, SJ Chad Hill, BJ Rich Martinez, Replay Tyler Cerimeli.

Attendance — 51,414.