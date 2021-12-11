Derwin James questionable for Chargers vs. Giants because of hamstring issue

The Chargers added Derwin James Jr. to their injury report Saturday and designated him as questionable for their game Sunday against the New York Giants.

The star safety is dealing with a hamstring issue, according to the team. After two injury-altered years, James has started all 12 games and played 98% of the Chargers’ defensive snaps this season.

His loss would be a significant one, even against a New York offense that has struggled to score and will be starting backup quarterback Mike Glennon.

James leads the Chargers with 100 tackles. He also has three forced fumbles, two interceptions and two sacks. Coach Brandon Staley recently called James “the central figure in our defense.”

Also on Saturday, the Chargers activated wide receiver Mike Williams and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. from the COVID-19 reserve list. Leading receiver Keenan Allen remains on the list and will miss the game against the Giants.

Edge rusher Kyler Fackrell, who recently had a procedure on his knee, was placed on the injured reserve list. Staley has said the team expects Fackrell to return this season.

The Chargers also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca, outside linebacker Emeke Egbule and wide receiver Jason Moore from the practice squad.