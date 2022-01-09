Chargers’ 35-32 overtime loss to the Raiders by the numbers

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Chargers’ 35-32 overtime road loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday:

11-1

The Raiders’ record in their last dozen overtime games. The Chargers are 5-2 against the Raiders since 1990 when they have faced each other in the final week of the season.

69

Touchdown passes for the Chargers’ Justin Herbert over his first two seasons, an NFL record. Dan Marino had held the record with 68.

20

Touchdowns for the Chargers’ Austin Ekeler this season, tying him for the league lead with the Colts’ Jonathan Taylor. Ekeler had 12 rushing and eight receiving touchdowns. Taylor had 18 rushing and two receiving.

2

Ekeler is the second undrafted player in NFL history to score 20 or more touchdowns. The Chiefs’ Priest Holmes did it twice (2002, 2003).

7

Strip sacks for the Chargers’ Joey Bosa this season, including one against the Raiders. That’s the most in the league since at least 1999, according to the NFL. Bosa has 10 or more sacks in a season for the fourth time

Summary

CHARGERS 0 14 0 15 3 — 32

Las Vegas 10 7 3 9 6 — 35

First Quarter

Las Vegas — Field goal Carlson 24, 10:50. Drive: 10 plays, 61 yards, 4:10. Key plays: Johnson kick return to Las Vegas 33, Carr 44 pass to Moreau on 3rd-and-10. Las Vegas 3, CHARGERS 0.

Las Vegas — Renfrow 12 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 3:14. Drive: 6 plays, 23 yards, 3:30. Key plays: Richard 1 run on 3rd-and-3, Carr 2 pass to Z.Jones on 4th-and-2. Las Vegas 10, CHARGERS 0.

Second Quarter

CHARGERS — Ekeler 14 run (Hopkins kick), 12:42. Drive: 15 plays, 75 yards, 5:32. Key plays: Herbert 14 pass to Ekeler on 3rd-and-5, Herbert 19 pass to Cook, Herbert 5 pass to Guyton on 4th-and-2. Las Vegas 10, CHARGERS 7.

CHARGERS — Ekeler 14 pass from Herbert (Hopkins kick), 1:52. Drive: 13 plays, 90 yards, 7:02. Key plays: Herbert 10 pass to Allen, Herbert 6 pass to Guyton on 3rd-and-2, Ekeler 14 run, Herbert 13 pass to Cook, J.Jackson 11 run. CHARGERS 14, Las Vegas 10.

Las Vegas — Jacobs 1 run (Carlson kick), :37. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 1:15. Key plays: Carr 18 pass to Waller, Richard 23 run on 3rd-and-23. Las Vegas 17, CHARGERS 14.

Third Quarter

Las Vegas — Field goal Carlson 31, 8:03. Drive: 4 plays, 4 yards, 00:49. Las Vegas 20, CHARGERS 14.

Fourth Quarter

Las Vegas — Renfrow 2 pass from Carr (pass failed), 14:14. Drive: 13 plays, 83 yards, 7:17. Key plays: Carr 30 pass to Edwards on 3rd-and-6, Mariota 15 run on 3rd-and-1. Las Vegas 26, CHARGERS 14.

Las Vegas — Field goal Carlson 52, 8:23. Drive: 8 plays, 30 yards, 4:32. Key plays: Hayward 0 interception return to Las Vegas 36, Jacobs 11 run, Carr 8 pass to Richard on 3rd-and-4. Las Vegas 29, CHARGERS 14.

CHARGERS — Palmer 23 pass from Herbert (Ekeler pass from Herbert), 4:28. Drive: 15 plays, 75 yards, 3:55. Key plays: Herbert 18 pass to Williams, Herbert 14 pass to Guyton on 3rd-and-3, Herbert 6 pass to Williams on 4th-and-6. Las Vegas 29, CHARGERS 22.

CHARGERS — Williams 12 pass from Herbert (Hopkins kick), :00. Drive: 19 plays, 83 yards, 2:06. Key plays: Herbert 11 pass to Allen on 4th-and-10, Herbert 14 pass to Allen on 3rd-and-10, Herbert 10 pass to Palmer, Herbert 14 pass to Williams on 4th-and-10, Herbert 17 pass to Guyton. CHARGERS 29, Las Vegas 29.

Overtime

Las Vegas — Field goal Carlson 40, 7:09. Drive: 8 plays, 53 yards, 2:51. Key plays: Jacobs 28 run, Jacobs 18 run. Las Vegas 32, CHARGERS 29.

CHARGERS — Field goal Hopkins 41, 4:30. Drive: 9 plays, 52 yards, 2:39. Key play: Herbert 47 pass to Williams on 4th-and-9. CHARGERS 32, Las Vegas 32.

Las Vegas — Field goal Carlson 47, :00. Drive: 9 plays, 46 yards, 4:30. Key plays: Carr 17 pass to Edwards, Carr 11 pass to Z.Jones on 3rd-and-8, Jacobs 10 run on 3rd-and-4. Las Vegas 35, CHARGERS 32.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: CHARGERS, Ekeler 16-64, Jackson 3-20, Herbert 2-1. Las Vegas, Jacobs 26-132, Richard 2-24, Mariota 4-23, Carr 1-(minus 1), Renfrow 1-(minus 4).

PASSING: CHARGERS, Herbert 34-64-1-383. Las Vegas, Carr 20-36-0-186, Mariota 1-1-0-4.

RECEIVING: CHARGERS, Williams 9-119, Allen 6-52, Guyton 6-52, Ekeler 5-35, Cook 4-80, Palmer 4-45. Las Vegas, Jones 5-27, Edwards 4-63, Renfrow 4-13, Moreau 2-50, Waller 2-22, Jacobs 2-12, Richard 2-3.

PUNT RETURNS: CHARGERS, Roberts 2-4. Las Vegas, Renfrow 3-32.

KICKOFF RETURNS: CHARGERS, Roberts 2-47. Las Vegas, Johnson 2-40.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: CHARGERS, Adderley 7-3-0, Nwosu 6-1-1, James 4-5-0, Davis 4-1-0, Samuel 4-0-0, Gilman 3-2-0, Tranquill 3-1-0, Jones 3-0-1, White 2-5-0, Murray 2-3-0, Bosa 2-0-1, Fackrell 2-0-0, Joseph 2-0-0, Tillery 1-1-0, Fehoko 1-0-0, Covington 0-2-0, C.Harris 0-2-0. Las Vegas, Perryman 8-1-0, Facyson 7-0-0, Crosby 6-0-2, Hobbs 5-2-0, Wright 4-1-0, Trufant 4-0-0, Moehrig 3-1-0, Philon 3-1-0, Hayward 3-0-0, Deablo 2-3-0, Leavitt 1-1-0, Jefferson 0-2-.5, Ferrell 0-1-.5, Hankins 0-1-0, Koonce 0-1-0, Teamer 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: CHARGERS, None. Las Vegas, Hayward 1-0.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: CHARGERS, Hopkins 51.

Officials — Referee Clete Blakeman, Ump Tab Slaughter, HL Dana McKenzie, LJ Julian Mapp, FJ Scott Edwards, SJ Clay Reynard, BJ Perry Paganelli, Replay Chad Adams.