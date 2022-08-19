Running back battles intensify: What to watch for in Chargers vs. Cowboys

The majority of the Chargers’ starters received their only “game” action of the preseason on Wednesday and Thursday when the team staged joint practices with the Dallas Cowboys.

So, starting at 7 p.m. Saturday at SoFi Stadium, it mostly will be second- and third-stringers on the field for the Chargers when they meet up again with the Cowboys.

Easton Stick is expected to open the game at quarterback, with Chase Daniel following him in the second half. They are vying for the backup role behind Justin Herbert.

At stake for most of those playing will be spots toward the back end of the Chargers’ roster as the next round of cuts is due Tuesday.

Here are the top five things to watch: